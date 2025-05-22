Early this month, we heard the long-awaited news that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) closed their research labs, which had conducted cruel experiments on thousands of beagles throughout the span of over 40 years.

This “research,” which you will come to find is more accurately described as animal and child abuse, all occurred under the leadership of Dr. Anthony Fauci.



Yes, the man who went on to become “America’s doctor” for the COVID years, advocating to force millions of Americans to take an experimental vaccine, just so happens to have a lengthy background in torturing our most vulnerable populations: children and animals.



The worst part about it all? He is a free man, thanks to a presidential pardon that former President Joe Biden issued during his final days in office.

Though we were hoping for a much harsher end to Fauci’s career as a criminal, psychopathic mastermind, we are still not completely powerless.

We can at least make sure that we never let another one of Satan’s minions near a governmental health-related position again. Thus, it’s time to expose the true past of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who he is, and the unethical experiments he conducted for decades.

We cannot let America forget what he took from us.

Dr. Fauci’s evil past began at the NIH in 1984, where he served as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). His first major career controversy involved AIDs treatments, and the gatekeeping of certain drugs (sound familiar?) while promoting one singular drug called azidothymidine, more commonly known as AZT. Not only was AZT Fauci’s mandated AIDs treatment as the NIAID director, but it was also shown to be highly toxic, which meant consumers of the drug were forced to choose between enduring its toxicity, or risk having an HIV positive status.

The drug, which became available on the market 1987, eventually wound up killing a total of 330,000 people.

Obviously, the gay community was up in arms about Fauci’s lack of attention to the matter, and accused him of using them as his test subjects, with a drug that clearly was not safe. As a result, a protest broke out at the NIH in 1990:

Unfortunately, at that point, Fauci’s AIDs experiments had merely just begun.

In addition to releasing an unsafe drug to the public, he also experimented on orphan children beginning in 1992. He handed over children from foster homes in six different states, to be used as test subjects in pharmaceutical company experiments. He even hid what he was doing from the public.

Only a monster would be capable of forcing innocent, vulnerable children to participate in tests they weren’t even aware of. Countless children died as a result of those studies, yet, Fauci has never publicly expressed any remorse.

So, it’s not surprising that his lack of respect for human life extended to performing tests using fetal baby scalps.

The NIH published a study where scalps of aborted babies were grafted onto the backs of mice, to test how the cells would regenerate on another living being.

In order for the pre-born baby to have developed a head full of hair in the womb, they must at least be 20 weeks old.

Tucker Carlson covered the story on his Fox News show in 2021:

Now, what exactly this test was meant to accomplish is unclear, but that appears to be a theme with many of Fauci’s cruel, and outright demonic experiments.

In fact, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert posed that very question to Justin Goodman, the Senior Vice President of the White Coat Waste Project about the animals Fauci had tested on.

His answer? Fauci’s tests weren’t just cruel, and unethical, but they did not produce cures. Here was the exchange:

Thanks to White Coat Waste Project, we know Fauci not only abused children, but he also abused animals, with almost no useful outcomes.

In addition to the monkey experiments Goodman explained, in 2022, the White Coat Waste Project also exposed Fauci abusing beagles in Tunisia. The exposé later led to outcry from Congress, and ultimately led to the Trump administration shutting down the NIH’s research labs. The beagles endured being eaten alive by sand flies and so much more. Here is the entire breakdown from Leighton Woodhouse on Glenn Greenwald’s show:

Fauci is indeed a truly evil man. From 1984 to 2022, Dr. Anthony Fauci used our tax dollars to perform torturous and unethical experiments on humans and animals, all while convincing so many Americans he was earnestly trying to keep Americans safe and healthy. Thus, the question remains: How? How in the world did he get away with ALL of this for so long?

Well, RFK Jr. gave us some insight in a recent Fox News appearance, when answering how Fauci got away with his unethical COVID scam. Between political elites like Obama in office, corrupt 3 letter agencies, and offshore testing, Fauci was able to get away, scot free, with virtually whatever he wanted. Watch:

Sadly, our government fosters an environment where personalities like Fauci’s flourish.

The Faucis of the world are able to commit the worst possible crimes against humanity (and animals) without ever facing consequences, all while enjoying a “hero” status.

No one else is going to stop them, so It will be up to the American people to be the watchdog, and keep track of exactly how we have been wronged.

