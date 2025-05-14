

HHS Secretary RFK Jr’s most recent announcement has the pharmaceutical industry and the uni-party up in arms. That announcement would be that he is now ordering placebo testing for all new vaccines.

Yes, it is evidently controversial to demand that the vaccines that many public schools require for their students, are to be tested before they are forced upon innocent children. Not only is it “controversial,” but several media outlets have gone so far as to call it “unethical.”

Crain’s Chicago Business published an article last week titled: “RFK Jr. wants placebo trials for vaccines. A Northwestern researcher says that's unethical,” and the Boston Globe also joined in on the backlash, claiming: “RFK Jr.’s effort to undermine COVID boosters is unethical.”

To be clear, there is nothing unethical about what RFK Jr. is calling for. The tests he is requesting would be conducted on adults who are volunteering to partake in a study where some would receive a placebo vaccine, most likely consisting of a saline solution.

Even if you are adamantly opposed to vaccines in general, placebo testing is a far better way to prevent needless deaths and injuries, rather than just releasing a vaccine full of heavy metals to the public, and seeing what happens.

This is where the story becomes interesting…

Obviously, the first question on everyone’s mind when RFK Jr. announced his newly required tests, was:

If we weren’t placebo testing for vaccines before, what exactly were we doing?



There are a couple of different answers to that question, NONE of which have been adequately addressed by the mainstream media. The media and the government do not want you to question whether vaccines have always been safely and ethically tested, so instead, they are calling RFK Jr’s test “unethical” or, at best, are regarding it as unnecessary.

The truth is, however, there are two reasons why they don’t want you to open up the can of worms that is vaccine testing:

1.) There are vaccines/vaccine ingredients that we absolutely have NOT tested, and

2.) The tests that the government HAS required/permitted, have, unlike RFK Jr’s test, been conducted unethically. EXTREMELY unethically.

A perfect example of the lack of vaccine testing came into question back in 2002, when a congressional hearing with FDA official William Egan, uncovered that the mercury used in vaccines had not been tested since 1929. Here is the exchange between William Egan and Congressman Dan Burton:

We had been injecting children with heavy metals we didn’t even know were safe. We STILL don’t have any kind of confirmation that many of the heavy metals in vaccines today are safe.

Yet, if you can believe it, that’s not even the worst part.

The worst part is the actual unethical studies that pharmaceutical industries have overseen in past decades, and that the government is attempting to cover-up. They don’t want us to know how truly evil Big Pharma really is.

Look no further than the Irish orphans who were tragically rounded up and killed by the DTP (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis) vaccine experiments in the 1930s.

In the 1930s, Burroughs Wellcome, a major pharmaceutical company (now part of GlaxoSmithKline), conducted experimental trials for a diphtheria vaccine in Ireland. These trials targeted children in care homes, many of whom were orphans or children of unmarried mothers, living in institutions run by the Catholic Church or state authorities. The trials occurred between 1930 and 1936, primarily in Cork and Dublin, and involved 2,051 children across several institutions, including Bessborough in County Cork, Sean Ross Abbey in County Tipperary, and Dublin institutions like St. Vincent’s Industrial School and St. Joseph’s School for Deaf Boys.



In 2014, unmarked mass graves of these orphans from the DTP trials were unearthed, exposing the evil abuse they had endured at the hands of the pharmaceutical industry. The experiments went on for decades and killed thousands of innocent children:

The government will never tell us of what pharmaceutical industries are truly doing to test their vaccines. They want us to turn a blind eye.

They also want us to turn a blind eye to government sweetheart Bill Gates’ unethical experiments with vaccines. Under the Bill Gates Foundation, in 2009, thousands of Indian children were experimented on with the HPV vaccines. The children were told they would be given a “wellness shot.” They weren’t, they were given something that later would injure and maim thousands of children and later- American teenagers.

It is absolutely tragic what children around the world have endured for the sake of globalists’ greed and sick ambitions for population control.

What’s worse, is those globalists do not just exist in wealthy social circles, they also exist in our government. Or, at one point did. Thus, we would be remiss to mention the poster child for evil medical experiments: Dr. Fauci.

In the 1980s and 1990s, the HIV/AIDS epidemic was a major public health crisis, with no effective treatments initially available, especially for children. Many children, particularly in urban areas like New York City, were in foster care due to parents’ illness, substance abuse, or death from AIDS. Between 1985 and 2005, clinical trials were conducted to test experimental HIV/AIDS drugs and treatments, many of which involved these foster children. These trials were funded by the NIH, including NIAID (headed by Fauci since 1984) and the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD), as well as pharmaceutical companies like GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer.

These children, were used as “guinea pigs” for toxic drugs, with some forcibly medicated via feeding tubes if they resisted. The drugs used were known to have serious side effects in adults (e.g., organ failure, genetic mutation), and their safety in children was uncertain, which is why trials were conducted. Two children experienced Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (a severe allergic reaction), but these cases occurred outside clinical trials. Reports say that 25 foster children died during the trials.

Of course, that is not the only example of the unethical testing Fauci oversaw. Just recently, the Trump administration shut down NIH labs that were conducting cruel experiments on Beagles under Fauci’s leadership.

History is littered with many, many more examples of unethical vaccine studies. These are just some of the lesser-known cases of the pharmaceutical industry taking advantage of our ignorance.

That ignorance is something both our government and big pharma were hoping would remain. Thus, they are livid that RFK Jr. has exposed the truth: We didn’t have proper testing, and the testing we did have, could be categorized more accurately as torture and murder.

The media are of course trying their very best to run damage control, but the truth is out. The sinister and evil health regime that once ruled over America is being exposed and dismantled.