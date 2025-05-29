In November of 2024, the Trump administration nominated a new Surgeon General—Fox News contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat. Trump and RFK Jr.’s base immediately reacted to the decision, claiming she did not at all represent what the MAGA and MAHA movement stand for: transparency, authenticity, an anti-establishment approach to medicine, and perhaps most importantly, resistance to globalist medical tyranny.

Unfortunately, the critics were correct.

In a tweet from 2021, at the height of the COVID craze, she praised Dr. Fauci’s mask mandates, claiming “Masks have saved thousands of lives and prevented thousands of infections.”

Even worse, however, in her role as Fox News contributor, she penned an op-ed supporting the release of the rushed COVID-19 vaccinations.

The headline read: “COVID, vaccines, and the future - this is our path out of the pandemic.”

Once the truth about her history of less-than ideal COVID medical advice began circulating around social media, it became clear that Trump and RFK Jr. would have utter mutiny on their hands if they followed through with her confirmation hearing. So, they didn’t. The Trump administration promptly reversed course.

It was a close call, but a relief for the MAHA community to know that their concerns were listened to and understood by RFK Jr. and President Trump.

However, the next nominee would not be the improvement they were hoping for.

In early May of 2025, RFK Jr. and Trump announced a new surgeon general nominee: social media health influencer Dr. Casey Means.

But who are Casey and Callie Means?



The Means Siblings just came out of nowhere POST-Covid pandemic with a watered-down form of dissident medicine. While business owners, nurses, doctors, and parents were in the trenches fighting the mask-obsessed school boards, vaccine mandates, and covid lockdowns, the Means Twins were no where to be found. They only appeared after-the-lockdowns were lifted and the Covid restrictions had ended. They began questioning the medical establishment almost a year after it became remotely safe to do so.

During Covid, hero doctors lost their licenses, nurse and pharmaceutical whistleblowers lost their livelihoods, businesses who stayed open were fined into bankruptcy, and mothers were arrested outside of school board meetings for protesting draconian mandates.



Where were Calley and Casey Means when America needed them the most?

About 9 months ago, the Means siblings appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Show as “Big Pharma Whistleblowers”



Now, rumor has it that Susie Wiles, President Trump’s Chief of Staff, arranged for this interview. Nobody gets on Tucker Carlson’s show unless you have a viral groundbreaking story, or if you are well-connected and know someone who can get you on there. If the Susie Wiles rumor proves to be true, then she has been planning the Means sibling prop-up for quite sometime.



In the Tucker Carlson episode, the Means siblings discuss the corruption of Obamacare (duh) , chemicals in our food, and only briefly touch on baby vaccinations in regard to the financial benefit that it has for Big Pharma in the long run.



The Means Siblings were all of a sudden, everywhere. Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, Fox News, everywhere you looked, Casey and Calley Means were there to weigh in.

At a time when “health advocacy” is more profitable than to practicing medicine itself, Casey’s influencer past, and profitable business ventures (more on that in a moment) left longtime members of the MAHA community suspicious of her true intentions. After all, a quick look into her past, and you will find she is perhaps less doctor, and more opportunist.

As Axios reported:

“Casey completed her medical education at Stanford, but dropped out of an otolaryngology head and neck surgeon residency program in 2018 during her fifth year, per her LinkedIn profile. Her medical license is currently inactive, per the Independent. She said she left the residency to focus on "how to keep people out of the operating room," according to her website. Afterward, she went on to practice functional medicine, per the New York Times. Later, she co-founded Levels, a food logging and habit tracking application paired with glucose monitoring. She co-authored a book with her brother last year called "Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health."

Yes, you heard right- Our new surgeon general doesn’t even have an active medical license. As much as she’d probably like us to believe that has something to do with her disillusionment with the mainstream medical industry, given her success as a health entrepreneur, it seems to have a lot more to do with ulterior motives.

What is also interesting about Casey Means, is that she is not alone in the Trump administration, she will be working alongside her brother, Calley Means, who is a White House adviser. The two are very openly supportive of each other on social media. Calley, also a health entrepreneur, has gone to great lengths in order to defend his sister Casey against criticism of her dicey past. Though their relationship is undoubtedly an admirable family dynamic, it is also massively concerning to know we have a very biased voice within the White House advocating for someone who may not be qualified for their position.

One of the first MAHA members to call out the concerning new nominee and Means siblings’ influence, was former running mate to RFK Jr. Nicole Shanahan. Even Shanahan, a woman whom, presumably knows RFK Jr. better than most people, was shocked by the decision.

Her words shook the entire community. What exactly is going on?

Shanahan continued to expose more about the Means Siblings, and revealed in an appearance on Glenn Beck’s show, that Casey’s business ventures have positioned her close to big tech and big data. Casey’s involvement in “biometric harvesting” as Shanahan pointed out, poses a massive breach of trust to the American people.

Shanahan stated that these people are “more self-serving, than for the movement itself.. Just one example is that Casey Means is the founder of a biometric data harvesting company.. MAHA and MAGA both have this problem with infiltration.”

Another popular MAHA advocate, HealthRanger, revealed more specifically what kind of “biometric harvesting” entails.

He wrote: “Casey Means is a front woman for Big Tech, to push biometric data surveillance with embedded devices (that go under your skin) to feed data back to Big Tech. It's truly a Mark of the Beast surveillance system, and Casey Means is the one pushing it onto humanity (with the backing, of course, of hundreds of millions of dollars from the tech industry).”

He’s right. Take a look at some of the venture capital estimates for the Means siblings’ big data/health companies:

The cross between big tech and medicine happens to be incredibly lucrative, so why WOULDN’T opportunists want to tap into the MAHA market? In their White House positions, the Means siblings would have the perfect opportunity at their fingertips.

Upon taking a closer look at Calley’s business venture “TrueMed,” you’ll realize why that prospect is particularly frightening.

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden recently, exposed how TrueMed operates, stating:

“TrueMed customers interested in purchasing a product off their website not typically covered by HSAs complete their online health survey; a licensed provider from their network reviews the data and issues an LMN. The LMN is submitted to a HSA administrator for approval. (HSA administrators include banks, credit unions, insurance companies, investment firms, and specialized HSA management companies.) While the IRS doesn't directly approve individual HSA benefits, they set the guidelines for what constitutes a qualified medical expense. The HSA administrator is the gatekeeper and interprets these rules, and only in the case of an audit would the IRS check if the expenses were indeed qualified. TrueMed generates revenue through transaction fees, service fees for LMNs ($30 per letter), partnership fees, data collection and sharing, and subscriptions. Similar to how other payment processors like PayPal might operate, where they take a percentage or fixed fee for each transaction processed, TrueMed charges a fee for each item purchased through their website using HSA/FSA funds. By facilitating and processing a large number of transactions and health consultations, TrueMed could potentially leverage anonymized, aggregated data to sell to third parties.”

Harvesting data from Americans thinking they’re merely protecting their health, and selling it to third parties for any number of artificial intelligence projects is apparently the new grift. The Means siblings are true pioneers of biometric harvesting infiltration.

And as if Casey’s hand in such scheming wasn’t bad enough, Casey Means was recently exposed for getting the COVID-19 vaccine and encouraging Americans to do the same.

Needless to say, anyone who wasn’t wise enough to investigate the rushed and untested Covid Vaccine before injecting it into themselves is probably not qualified to become the United State’s Surgeon General. However, it appears anyone who vocally opposed the vaccine was overlooked for the job.



Interestingly enough, It appears that these people are being selected, and that those who we believe to be in charge, aren’t really in charge at all. Dr. Mary Bowden, a Covid War veteran, stated that she was with Dr. Kelly Victory when she was told by RFK that she was the new pick for SG.

There is also the very terrible, but true fact to take into consideration that all of Congress is bought and paid for by Big Pharma, receiving MILLIONS of dollars in contributions from companies like Pfizer per year, and The Trump Administration knows that they will not get the senate votes that they need in order to secure a U.S. Surgeon General that is actually opposed to mass vaccinations.

According to Open Secrets, Here are a few current senators and their total contributions from Pharmaceutical giants:

Bernie Sanders (I-VT): Amount: $1,918,361 Elizabeth Warren (D-MA): Amount: $1,105,480 Maggie Hassan (D-NH): Amount: $2,000,000 Mitt Romney (R-UT): Amount: $2,700,392 Mitch McConnell (R-KY): Amount: $2,020,462

Does this make you sick? It already is. Every year, American men lose 1% of their sperm counts. Autism rates are rising drastically, and not only are Americans getting sicker, they’re getting colder. A 2020 study from Stanford University, analyzing data from 1860 to 2017 found that average body temperature in the U.S. has decreased by about 0.05°F (0.03°C) per decade, resulting in a modern average closer to 97.9°F (36.6°C) for adults.



Clearly, something has gone terribly wrong with the American health industry. The more money Big Pharma donates to our politicians, the sicker our citizens become, and the harder it is to put our people into positions of power. Unfortunately, a covid-vaccinated health influencer who dropped out of residency is about to become our U.S. Surgeon General- and there is nothing the American people can do to stop it.

