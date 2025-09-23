It was always about depopulation.



Back in 2010 during his TED Talk called "Innovating to Zero!," Bill Gates discussed how to get carbon dioxide emissions to zero.

In this presentation, he mentioned that population size was one of four key factors that influence emissions. Stating:



“The world today has 6.8 billion people. That's headed up to about 9 billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by perhaps 10 or 15 percent.” - Bill Gates

When this quote was brought back up online during the Covid Vaccine rollout, it began to receive massive amounts of global attention. The Media then went on damage control mode, performing an incredible amount of mental gymnastics, trying to spin Bill Gates’ words to not sound so genocidal–claiming that his statement was “taken out of context”.



Now, remember, Gates was giving a speech on carbon emissions. He claimed that there are 4 key factors that are contributing to the problems we face today with climate change, and emphasized that too many people living on this earth is one of them.

The point being made here, is simple.

When they tell you their plans, believe them.

From the newborn’s hepatitis B shot, to the childhood vaccine schedule, to the covid vaccine.. vaccines were designed for one purpose and one purpose only: To control the population.

In this episode of The Agenda, Matthew Skow and Edward Szall discuss the global elite’s depopulation agenda, and government whistleblower who reached out to the Died Suddenly Team to expose the horrifying truth about the covid-vaccine’s nano-technology, and it’s true purpose.

WATCH HERE:

