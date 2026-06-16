What the CIA Knew About Anti-Parasitics and Cancer
What the CIA Knew About Anti-Parasitics and Cancer
Discovered in the 1970s from Japanese soil bacteria, Ivermectin became a game-changer. It won its creators the 2015 Nobel Prize in Medicine for wiping out river blindness and other parasitic diseases, saving hundreds of millions of lives. Safe, cheap, and given billions of times, it was a trusted staple worldwide. Then COVID hit. Frontline doctors in India, Africa, and Latin America reported big wins: lower viral loads, shorter sickness, and far fewer deaths when used early. For a proven drug with decades of data, this should’ve been huge news.
Instead, authorities launched a full smear campaign. The FDA pushed the “horse paste” narrative, the media mocked it nonstop, and platforms censored doctors and positive studies. Hospitals were blocked from using it, and prescribers faced threats. Meanwhile, expensive new shots and treatments got the green light under emergency rules that required no effective alternatives. Over 100 studies showed benefits, and places using early treatment often did better, but the message was clear: only the profitable new options were allowed.
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A pair of recent videos featuring public health researcher Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, have sparked renewed discussion about anti-parasitic drugs and their potential relationship to cancer research.
In one video, Hulscher references declassified CIA documents that reportedly describe a Soviet-era study involving anti-parasitic compounds and tumor growth. According to the video, the documents indicate that researchers observed similarities between parasites and tumors and investigated whether certain anti-parasitic treatments could affect tumor development.
Hulscher states that the study suggested anti-parasitic compounds exerted an inhibitory effect on tumor growth. He further notes that the research remained classified for decades before being declassified in 2011, leading some observers to question why the findings received little public attention.
The discussion of historical research comes alongside attention surrounding a more recent study involving the anti-parasitic drugs ivermectin and mebendazole.
In a separate video, Hulscher highlights what he describes as the largest human study involving ivermectin and cancer patients. According to the figures presented in the video, approximately 48 percent of participants experienced either no evidence of disease or tumor regression. The study also reported that 36 percent of participants had stable disease, meaning their cancer did not continue to progress during the observation period.
Combined, these categories contributed to what researchers described as an 84.4 percent overall clinical benefit ratio. In the video, Hulscher explains that the clinical benefit ratio included patients who experienced complete remission, tumor shrinkage, or halted tumor growth.
The study was described as peer-reviewed and published through the International Institute of Anticancer Research. Supporters of the research argue that the findings warrant further investigation into the role anti-parasitic medications may play in future cancer treatment strategies.
The renewed interest in ivermectin and mebendazole comes amid a broader conversation about drug repurposing. Drug repurposing involves studying medications that were originally developed for one condition to determine whether they may have applications in other areas of medicine.
For advocates of this approach, existing drugs offer the advantage of already having established manufacturing systems and clinical histories. Researchers around the world continue to explore whether medications commonly used for infectious diseases, inflammation, metabolic disorders, and other conditions may also have relevance in oncology.
The discussion has generated significant attention online, particularly among individuals interested in alternative approaches to cancer research. References to the declassified CIA documents, the Soviet-era study, and the recently published ivermectin and mebendazole findings have fueled debate across social media platforms and independent media outlets.
As interest continues to grow, both the historical documents and the recent study are being cited by commentators as part of a larger conversation about the potential intersection between anti-parasitic therapies and cancer research.
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6,321 CURES LOCKED IN A VAULT FOR 73 YEARS.
Not anymore.
What the CIA Knew About Anti-Parasitics and Cancer
https://diedsuddenlynews.substack.com/p/what-the-cia-knew-about-anti-parasitics?publication_id=2896549&post_id=202193611&isFreemail=true&r=nk5pc&triedRedirect=true
**Executive Order 14263.* Signed at 11:47 PM on a Friday night.
No press conference. No cameras. No announcement. Uploaded to the Federal Register while America slept.
Title: "Restoring Medical Innovation Through Patent Transparency."
Translation: THEY'RE RELEASING EVERYTHING.
Since 1951, the **Invention Secrecy Act** gave the U.S. government the power to classify ANY patent deemed a "national security threat." The inventor couldn't build it. Couldn't publish it. Couldn't tell a single soul it existed. Penalty: 2 years federal prison.
As of 2025 — **5,915 active secrecy orders.** Nobody knew what was inside.
I know what's inside.
**Patent #3,170,846** — Royal Rife's beam ray frequency device. Targeted cancer cells at their resonant frequency. Shattered them like glass. 16 terminal patients treated in 1934. ALL 16 recovered. The AMA destroyed him.
**Patent #4,665,898** — Antoine Priore's electromagnetic plasma device. Cured cancer in laboratory animals with 100% success rate. The French military classified it. Then it disappeared.
**Patent #5,908,444** — Bioelectric regeneration. Dr. Robert Becker proved electrical currents could regrow severed limbs in mammals. The U.S. Army funded it. He refused to weaponize it. They buried him.
ALL OF THEM ARE COMING OUT.
The order gives the USPTO **120 days** to begin declassification. The countdown started May 31.
**87 DAYS REMAIN.**
Do you understand what $1.48 TRILLION per year buys? It buys silence. It buys secrecy orders. It buys the classification of every device that could make their drugs obsolete.
Frequency healing. Bioelectric regeneration. Light-based cellular repair. Resonance therapy. ALL OF IT was invented, patented, proven — and LOCKED by the same people who sold you chemotherapy at $150,000 per treatment.
June 14 — Chile showed Med Bed technology on NATIONAL TELEVISION. Not a rumor. BROADCAST to millions. That wasn't an accident. That was a SIGNAL.
The first batch drops in August. I've seen the preliminary list. **Category 7-B: "Electromagnetic Therapeutic Apparatus."** 847 devices. Some do in 12 minutes what chemotherapy fails to do in 12 months.
Trump didn't announce this because the announcement IS the weapon. The moment Big Pharma knows which patents are coming — they'll try to block them. So he did it in silence. At 11:47 PM. On a Friday.
By the time they react, the PDFs will already be public.
EO-14263-MEDINNO
RIFE-PRIORE-BECKER
VAULT-OPEN-087
The cures were never lost. They were stolen. And the man who signed them free did it while the world wasn't watching.
The real cancer is all in the medical and pharmaceutical industries who bastardized capitalism and “do no harm”oaths. The real cancer is the all Western governments bastardizing humanity. The real cancer is the media bastardizing the Truth. In 2026 is very wise NOT to trust any of these puppets of billionaire globalists.