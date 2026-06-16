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mistersmit mississmit's avatar
mistersmit mississmit
6h

6,321 CURES LOCKED IN A VAULT FOR 73 YEARS.

Not anymore.

What the CIA Knew About Anti-Parasitics and Cancer

https://diedsuddenlynews.substack.com/p/what-the-cia-knew-about-anti-parasitics?publication_id=2896549&post_id=202193611&isFreemail=true&r=nk5pc&triedRedirect=true

**Executive Order 14263.* Signed at 11:47 PM on a Friday night.

No press conference. No cameras. No announcement. Uploaded to the Federal Register while America slept.

Title: "Restoring Medical Innovation Through Patent Transparency."

Translation: THEY'RE RELEASING EVERYTHING.

Since 1951, the **Invention Secrecy Act** gave the U.S. government the power to classify ANY patent deemed a "national security threat." The inventor couldn't build it. Couldn't publish it. Couldn't tell a single soul it existed. Penalty: 2 years federal prison.

As of 2025 — **5,915 active secrecy orders.** Nobody knew what was inside.

I know what's inside.

**Patent #3,170,846** — Royal Rife's beam ray frequency device. Targeted cancer cells at their resonant frequency. Shattered them like glass. 16 terminal patients treated in 1934. ALL 16 recovered. The AMA destroyed him.

**Patent #4,665,898** — Antoine Priore's electromagnetic plasma device. Cured cancer in laboratory animals with 100% success rate. The French military classified it. Then it disappeared.

**Patent #5,908,444** — Bioelectric regeneration. Dr. Robert Becker proved electrical currents could regrow severed limbs in mammals. The U.S. Army funded it. He refused to weaponize it. They buried him.

ALL OF THEM ARE COMING OUT.

The order gives the USPTO **120 days** to begin declassification. The countdown started May 31.

**87 DAYS REMAIN.**

Do you understand what $1.48 TRILLION per year buys? It buys silence. It buys secrecy orders. It buys the classification of every device that could make their drugs obsolete.

Frequency healing. Bioelectric regeneration. Light-based cellular repair. Resonance therapy. ALL OF IT was invented, patented, proven — and LOCKED by the same people who sold you chemotherapy at $150,000 per treatment.

June 14 — Chile showed Med Bed technology on NATIONAL TELEVISION. Not a rumor. BROADCAST to millions. That wasn't an accident. That was a SIGNAL.

The first batch drops in August. I've seen the preliminary list. **Category 7-B: "Electromagnetic Therapeutic Apparatus."** 847 devices. Some do in 12 minutes what chemotherapy fails to do in 12 months.

Trump didn't announce this because the announcement IS the weapon. The moment Big Pharma knows which patents are coming — they'll try to block them. So he did it in silence. At 11:47 PM. On a Friday.

By the time they react, the PDFs will already be public.

EO-14263-MEDINNO

RIFE-PRIORE-BECKER

VAULT-OPEN-087

The cures were never lost. They were stolen. And the man who signed them free did it while the world wasn't watching.  

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LFYGFR265's avatar
LFYGFR265
6h

The real cancer is all in the medical and pharmaceutical industries who bastardized capitalism and “do no harm”oaths. The real cancer is the all Western governments bastardizing humanity. The real cancer is the media bastardizing the Truth. In 2026 is very wise NOT to trust any of these puppets of billionaire globalists.

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