What the CIA Knew About Anti-Parasitics and Cancer

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A pair of recent videos featuring public health researcher Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, have sparked renewed discussion about anti-parasitic drugs and their potential relationship to cancer research.

In one video, Hulscher references declassified CIA documents that reportedly describe a Soviet-era study involving anti-parasitic compounds and tumor growth. According to the video, the documents indicate that researchers observed similarities between parasites and tumors and investigated whether certain anti-parasitic treatments could affect tumor development.

Hulscher states that the study suggested anti-parasitic compounds exerted an inhibitory effect on tumor growth. He further notes that the research remained classified for decades before being declassified in 2011, leading some observers to question why the findings received little public attention.

The discussion of historical research comes alongside attention surrounding a more recent study involving the anti-parasitic drugs ivermectin and mebendazole.

In a separate video, Hulscher highlights what he describes as the largest human study involving ivermectin and cancer patients. According to the figures presented in the video, approximately 48 percent of participants experienced either no evidence of disease or tumor regression. The study also reported that 36 percent of participants had stable disease, meaning their cancer did not continue to progress during the observation period.

Combined, these categories contributed to what researchers described as an 84.4 percent overall clinical benefit ratio. In the video, Hulscher explains that the clinical benefit ratio included patients who experienced complete remission, tumor shrinkage, or halted tumor growth.

The study was described as peer-reviewed and published through the International Institute of Anticancer Research. Supporters of the research argue that the findings warrant further investigation into the role anti-parasitic medications may play in future cancer treatment strategies.

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The renewed interest in ivermectin and mebendazole comes amid a broader conversation about drug repurposing. Drug repurposing involves studying medications that were originally developed for one condition to determine whether they may have applications in other areas of medicine.

For advocates of this approach, existing drugs offer the advantage of already having established manufacturing systems and clinical histories. Researchers around the world continue to explore whether medications commonly used for infectious diseases, inflammation, metabolic disorders, and other conditions may also have relevance in oncology.

The discussion has generated significant attention online, particularly among individuals interested in alternative approaches to cancer research. References to the declassified CIA documents, the Soviet-era study, and the recently published ivermectin and mebendazole findings have fueled debate across social media platforms and independent media outlets.

As interest continues to grow, both the historical documents and the recent study are being cited by commentators as part of a larger conversation about the potential intersection between anti-parasitic therapies and cancer research.

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