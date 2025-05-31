RFK Jr recently gave a scathing address to the FDA… And he was NOT holding back.

He said to their faces what countless politicians and “health leaders” before him were too scared to admit…And the FDA Deep State is getting extremely nervous.

RFK announced that he is poised to expose Big Pharma’s biggest secrets, some of which you can learn in this video.

Their stronghold over America is failing, and they are losing control of the corrupt and evil health system they imprisoned Americans with.

Despite attempts of blackmailing and sending death threats to RFK Jr and his family, for the first time ever, he made clear that their corrupt alliance with Big Pharma is OVER and he is not giving in to their threats.

But many people missed the most important statement he made during his address.



This video breaks down what RFK exposed and how it will affect hundreds of thousands of cancer patients and 6.9 MILLION American Alzheimer's patients.

It’s a secret that could cost them hundreds-of-billions in profit and dark money political donations…

Watch it here now while it’s still available.

P.S. It’s not every day the US Secretary of Health and Human Services calls the FDA a “sock puppet” for Big Pharma. But that’s exactly what RFK Jr just did.



But most people missed the most important part, that will affect millions.



WATCH The most important video you will see this year, exposing Big Pharma’s biggest secret today.

INTERESTING:

Neil Armstrong reported a strange encounter he had in space during a post-mission debrief. NASA did their best to keep it secret. This Apollo recording is only seconds long, but it will chill you to the bone. Of all the moon landing conspiracies, THIS could be the most incredible.