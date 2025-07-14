WE WON!! Trump DOJ Drops ALL Charges Against Dr. Kirk Moore After Vaccine Safety Leaders Wage Successful Pressure Campaign

VERO BEACH, Fla - The United States government has dropped all charges against Utah doctor Kirk Moore and his co-defendant Kris Anderson, after a successful pressure campaign involving hundreds of influencers and politicians convinced Attorney General Pam Bondi to intervene on Saturday to stop the trial and multi-year prosecution.

"At my direction the Justice Department has dismissed charges against Dr. Kirk Moore. Dr. Moore gave his patients a choice when the federal government refused to do so. He did not deserve the years in prison he was facing. It ends today,” AG Bondi said in a statement posted to X.

Watch the full interview with Dr. Moore and his family and friends here.

Dr. Moore was facing up to 35 years in jail for giving his patients fake covid-19 vaccine cards, and agreeing to inject saline shots into the arms of children with parental consent, so they wouldn't have to lie to live normal lives.

“The case is dismissed with prejudice, meaning it's over and cannot be prosecuted again,” Dr. Moore’s attorney David Drake said on Saturday, after being informed that AG Bondi had personally called Acting U.S Attorney for the District of Utah Felice John Viti, ordering the case be dropped.

Judge Howard C. Nielson, Jr. approved the dismissal on Saturday, a necessary step since a jury had already been impaneled and the trial one week underway.

The only caveat is that the offer from the prosecution for dismissal asked for Dr. Moore to not pursue legal fees from the United States government, which has added up to over $750,000 in total, not including the damage to his practice, and the lost time and stress from the almost 4 year ordeal.

“The two rallies we had this week and the article written by Died Suddenly obviously had a huge effect on what happened today,” Dr. Moore said in a video posted moments after the announcement.

"We have justice here, and I thank God for that blessing, but there are so many people who have died and been hurt from this who do not have justice right now, so the fight has just begun," Matt Skow, Director of Died Suddenly said of the decision.

“This victory shows that the voice of the people still matters in America, an innocent man and woman now walk free, vindicated for their righteous stand against tyranny,” Edward Szall, producer for the Died Suddenly team, commented about the ruling.”God raised-up a grand alliance, that were key to getting the word out, and enlisting support for the cause. Thank you everyone for your sacrifices!”

Many politicians intervened on Dr. Moore’s behalf, including Utah Senator Mike Lee, Kentucky congressman Thomas Massie, and MAGA bulwark Congresswomen Marjorie Talyor Greene, whom AG Bondi directly credited with raising the case to her attention.

“Big Pharma was given billions of taxpayer’s dollars for experimental covid vaccines and then the MrNA covid vaccines were forced on Americans, our military, and our children against their will," Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said, after personally intervening on behalf of Dr. Moore to AG Bondi. "Covid vaccines do not stop the spread of covid and are proven to cause life threatening myocarditis, miscarriages, strokes, blood clots, and many other issues that many Americans are angrily still dealing with today.”

Dr. Moore also announced that he is now able to officially start planning his wedding to his fiance Alayna Raddon, who stood by his side everyday in court and throughout the years long persecution.

“Attorney General Bondi’s dismissal of this case is not just a legal victory—it’s a moral one. Watching the man I love and respect be dragged through years of unjust prosecution was heartbreaking, but it also revealed the courage and integrity he—and Kris—carried through it all,” Alayna said Sunday. “For me, the next step is making sure this never happens again. We’re not just walking away grateful; we’re walking forward committed. Committed to exposing what went wrong, holding people accountable, and protecting others from being politically targeted for doing what’s right. This fight woke something up in all of us—and we’re not going back to sleep.”

The dismissal also means that Dr. Moore will continue to play a pivotal role in his son Michael’s life, after the young man stood fearlessly in defense of his father during the rallies.

“I’m 17, but I'm not blind, I saw everything and I won’t forget. We are done being quiet. We are done being afraid. The world needs more people who stand when it’s hard—like my dad,” Micahel shared Sunday.

Without a doubt, the decisive end to the Moore trial is a victory for medical freedom throughout the globe, and proves that you will not be unduly punished for upholding your hippocratic oath, especially in times of great chaos and fear.

To all the doctors, nurses, and medical advocates who bravely stood against the vaccine mandates, this victory is just the beginning, as we carry this momentum forward to ending the DNA altering mRNA technology once and for all.

To the zealous. brainwashed bureaucrats, agents of Big Pharma, and students of eugenics, who sought to make an example out of Dr. Moore, and steal the rest of his life, know that this victory has awoken the same sleeping giant that defeated your lockdowns and mandates.

Your crimes against humanity will not go unpunished.

