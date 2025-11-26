Click HERE to Request your FREE Gold and Silver Catalogue

In a stunning release that has ignited political and media firestorms, Project Veritas has published what it claims are private, internal text messages from Mary Barr Daly — a former senior official at the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) and daughter of former Attorney General William Barr.

The messages, surfaced via social-media posts and Instagrams, allegedly reveal instructions to “blackmail her (Candace) faster,” in reference to Candace Owens.

The posts describe Owens as “the harder one,” and suggest a coordinated effort to compile compromising material “to destroy her reputation before she gets to us.”

Mary Barr Daly served as a senior DOJ official. Her last name carries weight: she is the daughter of William Barr, who held the highest office in the U.S. Justice Department under prior administrations.

In February 2019 Daly left DOJ and accepted a position at the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), which is part of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

According to Project Veritas and associated social-media posts, the messages from 2021 show clear intent to target Candace Owens:

“We need to blackmail her (Candace) faster.” One post claims the plan included gathering damaging material to potentially place her “in jail,” or otherwise destroy her public standing.

Social media users assert the texts show more than just political dirty tricks: they argue it evidences a deeper willingness among certain former DOJ insiders to deploy illegal tactics — blackmail, surveillance, manufacturing of evidence — against a high-profile individual.

There are several plausible — and alarming — reasons why someone might want to blackmail Candace Owens. For one: Owens enjoys a large and vocal following as a media commentator and political influencer.

If someone wished to silence or neutralize her voice, especially if she was perceived as a threat to powerful interests, coercion via compromising material could be viewed as an effective tool.

Some analysts and commentators have raised questions about the origins of Jeffrey Epstein’s wealth and influence, suggesting he may have been connected to a broader intelligence-linked blackmail effort.

This theory points to the unusual speed with which Epstein gained access to senior U.S. political figures, financial elites, and public officials, despite having no clear business enterprise that would explain his fortune or social reach.

A central element of this speculation is Epstein’s long-standing relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell. Her father, the late media tycoon Robert Maxwell, has been widely reported to have had ties to Israeli intelligence services, an association that fuels further suspicion.