A short video of entrepreneur Steve Kirsch speaking during testimony at the Pennsylvania State Senate’s Medical Freedom Panel has exploded in popularity on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The clip has quickly spread across social media, racking up millions of views and sparking intense discussion, largely because of Kirsch’s remarks about how rarely autism appears in unvaccinated groups, particularly within the Amish community.

In the video, Kirsch responds to a panelist’s question about how many Americans are totally unvaccinated. “It’s less than 1% of the public,” he explains. Turning to the Amish as an example, he states: “There is no—we can’t find an autistic kid who was unvaccinated. It’s very, very rare in the Amish community—very, very rare. You won’t find kids with ADD, with autoimmune disease, with PANDAS, PANS, with epilepsy. You just don’t find any of these chronic diseases in the Amish.”

Kirsch further asserted that the U.S. government has studied the Amish population for decades without publicly releasing a report. “That’s why there is no report after decades of studying the Amish,” he said, suggesting that publication of such findings would challenge prevailing public health narratives.

Several studies and reports cited by vaccine critics appear to align with Kirsch’s testimony. A 2017 paper in the Journal of Translational Science examined survey data of homeschool families, many of whom delayed or declined vaccines, and reported lower incidences of chronic illnesses, including autism spectrum disorder, among unvaccinated children.

Similarly, journalist Dan Olmsted’s work, including his book The Age of Autism, detailed investigations into the Amish community and reported an unusually low prevalence of autism compared to national averages.

Research published in Medical Veritas has also highlighted differences in health outcomes between vaccinated and unvaccinated populations, noting reduced cases of neurodevelopmental disorders in the latter group. While these studies remain controversial within mainstream medicine, they are often referenced by advocates like Kirsch to support the claim that autism is far less common among children who have not received vaccines.

A resurfaced video of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. saying that the CDC found that a vaccine’s autism risk was HIGHER than smoking is for lung cancer is drawing attention again on social media.

His claims are based on a 1999 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study that examined possible links between vaccines containing mercury and autism.

According to Kennedy, researchers compared children who received a mercury-containing vaccine within their first 30 days of life to those who received it later or not at all. He stated the study showed a relative risk of 11.35 for autism in the early-vaccinated group, which he compared to the well-established tenfold risk of lung cancer from smoking a pack of cigarettes daily for two decades.

Kennedy said the findings triggered alarm at the agency and led to a closed-door meeting at Simpsonwood, a Methodist retreat center outside Atlanta, attended by representatives from the CDC, FDA, NIH, WHO, and leading vaccine researchers.

His account echoes reporting from The Simpsonwood Transcript, released in 2005 by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and congressional hearings led by Rep. Dan Burton, which examined concerns over thimerosal and autism.