Sylvie
21h

My child is completely unvaccinated and I knew very early on that some of her behaviours were weird. I have been around lots of babies and I know what falls inside “normal “.

I could not put her down without her having a crying/screaming fit that would last well into one hour. She would often throw up all her breast milk then food. It would come up hours after she had fed and it came up undigested. She would get overstimulated so easily. She ran around frantic unable to process my voice. She would attack other children with no provocation.

At 2.5 yrs old she was “diagnosed” ASD. I blame it on 3 ultrasounds I had. I did have trouble delivering her and had an emergency “c” section. Her face was presenting first. During the operation of the surgeon had to pull her back out of the canal. Her neck and skull were damaged. So that was partially to blame. I did fix her in the end. I used a chiropractor and some remedial exercises. She ate clean and I supplemented her diet with acetylcholine oil. I never medicated her. By the time she was in grade one they downgraded her to ADD. I did have to pull her out of the public school system. I put her in a private school that helped kids with learning disabilities. She is 21 today, studying graphic design, and on the Deans list. She knows what her challenges are, and how to manage them.

Cynthia L Hilliard
21h

This is so tragic

