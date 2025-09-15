The assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10 continues to generate controversy, not only for the details released by investigators but also for alternative theories now circulating in social media circles.

In a recent video, radio host Michael Savage cast doubt on the FBI’s account of the killing, arguing that key pieces of the story “don’t add up.” Savage challenged the idea that Tyler James Robinson, a 22-year-old student now charged with aggravated murder, could have carried out the shooting as described alone.

“They’re trying to sell us this tale of a lone college kid who supposedly carved a manifesto into a rifle, took a sniper shot from 500 yards, and then just broke down the gun and left it there,” Savage said.

His skepticism echoes questions raised in online forums and alternative media outlets following reports that investigators discovered casings with messages etched into them near the scene. Law enforcement has not provided detailed information on how or when the inscriptions were made.

Savage went further, suggesting possible involvement of “foreign intelligence.”

“They’re sloppy this time, but they’ll bury it unless we keep pushing,” Savage warned. “Don’t buy the narrative. Demand answers. This isn’t over.”

A new report from The Grayzone has surfaced as well in the wake of Kirk’s assassination, alleging the conservative activist turned down a major funding proposal from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu months before his death.

The reporting, co-authored by Max Blumenthal and Anya Parampil, cites a source close to Kirk who claims he was increasingly alarmed by pro-Israel influence in Washington and within his own political movement.

According to the source, Netanyahu sought to channel “a massive new infusion of Zionist money” into Kirk’s Turning Point USA organization. Kirk allegedly rejected the offer, expressing concern that the Israeli leader was attempting to pressure him into silence as he began to criticize Israel’s sway over U.S. politics.

“He was disgusted by Netanyahu,” the source told The Grayzone, adding that Kirk viewed the prime minister as a “bully.”

The article also claims Kirk warned former President Donald Trump against military escalation with Iran “on Israel’s behalf,” a move that reportedly sparked a heated exchange between the two men.

In the weeks leading up to his September 10 assassination in Utah, Kirk allegedly described receiving mounting intimidation from “Jewish leaders and stakeholders” and told friends he was afraid. The source stated that this pressure campaign was backed by powerful donors, including billionaire Miriam Adelson, who was portrayed as a key ally of Netanyahu.

The MOST glaring part of this coverup, is the fact that a jewish man named George Zinn, was arrested on site for leading law enforcement to believe that he was the one who shot Charlie Kirk.



Videos captured him being escorted away by police, with his pants falling down in the process, which went viral on social media. According to police reports, Zinn was blocking a roadway, refused to move when instructed, and shouted statements like "I shot him" or "Shoot me," which initially raised suspicions but were later attributed to his disruptive behavior rather than involvement.



Zinn created the perfect distraction while the shooter got away.



The official reports say that George Zinn was “released, with his infractions dismissed due to a history of mental illness”.



However, a resurfaced video of George Zinn post 9/11 emerged,where he states perfectly coherently that Al Qaeda was responsible for the terrorist attack.

UPDATE: Goerge Zinn has reportedly been arrested for obstruction of justice.



The FBI has not commented on The Grayzone’s reporting, and mainstream outlets covering the investigation—including The Washington Post and AP News—have focused primarily on the suspect identified as 22-year-old Tyler James Robinson.

While officials continue to investigate the killing, the claims published by The Grayzone have added a new layer of speculation around Kirk’s final months, highlighting tensions between the activist and powerful foreign and domestic political forces.

One theory is that Charlie Kirk was assassinated because he was gearing up for a 2028 presidential run, which has gained traction in online circles in the days following his fatal shooting at Utah Valley University.

The U.S. Constitution's age requirement for the presidency states candidates must be at least 35 years old, but can declare and campaign as early as age 34, provided they reach 35 by Inauguration Day. Charlie Kirk would have qualified the age requirements by 2029, and reportedly Charlie and VP JD Vance had grown extremely close.

Some argue that the 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder, a rising star in the MAGA movement and close ally of President Donald Trump, posed an existential threat to the political establishment due to his youth, charisma, and ability to mobilize young conservatives.

But most of all, they claim, he posed a threat because of some of the beliefs he expressed more recently about foreign issues.

Investigators say Charlie Kirk’s accused assassin, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, had been living with a transgender partner in St. George, Utah. The partner, described as a male transitioning to female, is now cooperating fully with the FBI.

Agents seized laptops, phones, and other items from the apartment the two shared, and federal analysts at Quantico are reviewing those materials alongside the couple’s digital communications. Officials say the living arrangement is helping them establish a clearer picture of Robinson’s activities and mindset in the weeks leading up to the killing.

Law enforcement sources stress that the partner is not suspected of taking part in the crime. According to those sources, the individual had no knowledge of Robinson’s plans and is providing information to investigators as a witness. The FBI hopes the partner’s cooperation, combined with the evidence collected from the home, will help them understand whether Robinson acted entirely on his own or was influenced by outside factors.

A neighbor living near the $1,800 townhouse shared by suspected shooter Tyler Robinson and his transgender roommate has spilled some unsettling details.

According to the neighbor, about two weeks before the tragic event, a string of mysterious figures with out-of-state license plates were spotted coming and going from the residence. “They just didn’t give off a good vibe,” the neighbor told authorities, leaving the community on edge and investigators scrambling for answers.

This eerie revelation has fueled speculation about who these outsiders might be and what role, if any, they played in the lead-up to Kirk’s death.

Kirk’s vocal criticism of President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. support for Ukraine, led to his inclusion on a 2024 blacklist by the Ukrainian Center for Countering Disinformation.

This center, associated with Zelensky's administration, labeled Kirk a "Russian asset" for spreading alleged propaganda.

Some online communities interpret this as evidence that Ukrainian intelligence or proxies might have targeted Kirk, aligning with a pattern of political violence they attribute to Kyiv's supporters.

This narrative gained traction after Russian officials, including Dmitry Medvedev, blamed "left-wing liberal scum" supporting Ukraine for Kirk's death, further stoking speculation. However, no concrete evidence links the Ukrainian government or its allies to the shooting.

Some of the accounts the Kirk’s alleged assassin followed however, look extremely suspicious and only add to this theory.

In recent years, Ukraine’s intelligence services have been linked to a series of targeted operations both inside and outside of its borders. Many of these actions have taken place in the context of the ongoing war with Russia, as Kyiv has sought to push back against Moscow’s military and intelligence networks.

In 2018, Ukrainian security officials staged the mock assassination of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko in Kyiv. Authorities later admitted it had been a sting operation to uncover alleged Russian plots.

Western outlets, including The New York Times and The Economist, have also documented Ukrainian involvement in sabotage and assassination attempts beyond the battlefield.

While Ukraine has officially denied involvement, US intelligence believes that "elements within the Ukrainian government" were responsible for the car bombing that killed Darya Dugina in August 2022. Dugina’s father, Alexander Dugin, is often described as the “Alex Jones of Russia” because he blends ‘fringe’ political ideology with conspiracy-laden commentary.

Like Jones, he operates at the edge of mainstream discourse, promoting grand narratives about hidden powers, global plots, and spiritual battles. His writings and broadcasts often frame world events as part of an apocalyptic struggle between civilizations.

When digging more into Tyler Robinson’s associates, a Tik Toker from Ukraine posted guns in the comment sections of the announcement of Charlie Kirk’s Death.

A recent clip circulating online features journalist Max Blumenthal telling comedian Tim Dillon that former President Donald Trump has privately expressed fear for his life, particularly in connection to Israel.

Blumenthal claimed that during one of Benjamin Netanyahu’s visits to the U.S. earlier this year, Secret Service agents discovered “electronic devices” planted in their emergency response vehicles by Israeli operatives. According to Blumenthal, this discovery has fueled Trump’s sense that even close allies may pose serious risks.

While Blumenthal’s specific claims remain unverified, Israel has been known to spy more aggressively on the US than even America’s adversaries.

According to Politico, using information from three former senior U.S. intelligence and national security officials, U.S. agencies discovered small mobile-surveillance devices (often known as StingRays or IMSI‐catchers) placed near the White House and other sensitive locations in Washington, D.C. in 2019 during Trump’s first term.

These devices mimic cell towers, tricking phones into connecting to them so that they can grab identifying data, location data, texts, calls, etc.

Jonathan Pollard, born in Galveston, Texas, in 1954, was a civilian intelligence analyst for the U.S. Navy when he was caught passing classified documents to Israel in the mid-1980s.

He provided thousands of pages of highly sensitive material, including data on Arab military capabilities and U.S. intelligence operations. Arrested in 1985, Pollard pleaded guilty to espionage and in 1987 was sentenced to life in prison, becoming the only American to receive such a penalty for spying on behalf of an ally.

After serving 30 years in federal prison, Pollard was released in 2015 under strict parole conditions. When those restrictions expired in 2020, he immediately left the United States for Israel aboard a private jet. Upon arrival, he was greeted personally by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who embraced him on the tarmac and hailed him as a national hero.

Pollard’s red-carpet welcome underscored how differently the two countries viewed his legacy: in Washington, he was remembered as one of the most damaging spies in U.S. history, while in Israel, he was celebrated for his loyalty and sacrifice.

Charlie Kirk spoke via Zoom with Rabbi Pesach Wolicki just hours before his assassination, and according to the rabbi, he was in “high spirits” but also “in a combative mood,” practicing debate tactics and preparing for criticism—especially on Israel.

During that same week, Kirk appeared in an interview with Ben Shapiro and also seemed combative on foreign issues, particularly pertaining to Israel and the Mossad.

Kirk’s final interview with Ben Shapiro took an uneasy turn when Kirk asked if the media was truly being honest about Israel.

He pointed out that conservatives had pushed back against Covid lockdowns, Ukraine funding, and open borders—so why not question Israel too?

Kirk even admitted he had become more open to asking hard questions about Israel himself. At one point of the interview, Kirk’s statement seemingly made Shapiro upset.

A tweet posted on September 11, 2025 has drawn attention to a potential link between the owner of a private jet, N888KG, and the recent murder of Kirk.

The post claims that Derek Porter Maxfield, identified as the owner of the jet through the N888KG LLC, donated funds via his Derek and Shelaine Maxfield Family Foundation to the Chabad Lubavitch of Utah, a Hasidic Jewish organization. The tweet notes that the jet flew out of Provo following Kirk’s fatal shooting on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University.

According to the post, the foundation’s donation is documented in a supplementary information filing, with the jet’s ownership tied to Maxfield’s company.

FAA records list N888KG LLC, based in Lehi, Utah, as the registered owner of the Bombardier Challenger 300 jet, with Maxfield confirming ownership in recent public statements.

Chabad-Lubavitch, often simply called Chabad, is a Hasidic Jewish movement founded in the late 18th century in Eastern Europe. It emphasizes intellectual study of Jewish mysticism (Chabad stands for "Chochmah, Binah, Da'at" – wisdom, understanding, and knowledge) and global outreach to strengthen Jewish identity. Under the leadership of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson (the "Lubavitcher Rebbe," 1902–1994), Chabad transformed into a worldwide organization with over 5,000 emissaries (operating in more than 100 countries.



Today, it runs thousands of institutions, including synagogues, schools, and community centers, making it one of the most visible and dynamic forces in modern Judaism.

Simply put: The Chabad is an extremely powerful institution.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also recently made his media rounds, appearing on Fox News and other outlets to blame ‘radical Islamists’ for the assassination of Charlie Kirk as well as the attempted assassination of President Trump.

"The radical Islamists and their alliance with the ultra-progressives—they often talk about 'human rights,' they talk about 'freedom of speech'—but they use violence to defeat their enemies”

Netanyahu also insisted on Newsmax recently that Israel had “nothing to do” with Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Which was, at the time, very bizarre behavior because nobody was suggested that they did.

He added that anyone who believes otherwise is “out of their mind” and compared the rumor to old accusations against Jews, like poisoning wells and drinking the blood of Christians.

Israel’s intelligence service, the Mossad, has long been associated with covert operations, sabotage, and targeted assassinations, both inside and outside the Middle East. Historians point to early examples predating the founding of Israel, such as the 1946 bombing of the King David Hotel in Jerusalem. Though carried out by the Irgun paramilitary group, the attack, which killed more than 90 people including British officials and civilians, is often cited as part of the broader pattern of clandestine operations tied to the state’s founding period.

In the 1950s, the so-called Lavon Affair highlighted the use of covert sabotage on foreign soil. Egyptian Jews recruited by Israeli intelligence planted bombs in U.S. and British cultural centers in Cairo and Alexandria, intending to blame the attacks on local radicals. The operation was exposed, resulting in arrests, trials, and a scandal in Israel that eventually brought down Defense Minister Pinhas Lavon.

Zionist billionaire Bill Ackman "hammered" Charlie Kirk during an August "intervention" in the Hamptons for platforming critics of Israel at TPUSA events, Max Blumenthal reports. "Ackman, according to multiple sources, had this meeting to basically bully Charlie Kirk into submission."

" Charlie Kirk walked away, according to one person, feeling like there was an attempt to blackmail him."

"He refused any offers of funding, and also refused the offer to travel to Israel and meet with Netanyahu… watch the full report:

"

While most confirmed Mossad killings have focused on Palestinian, Iranian, or Arab leaders, cases involving Americans have occasionally surfaced. In the Lavon Affair, American diplomatic and cultural facilities were targeted in Egypt. In later decades, U.S. intelligence officials have quietly acknowledged tensions over Mossad activities abroad, particularly where Americans were endangered or caught in the crossfire.

Over the years, allegations in journalism and declassified documents have tied Mossad to plots or actions that put U.S. citizens at risk overseas, though Israel has consistently denied targeting Americans directly.

Over the decades, conspiracy theories and accusations have circulated claiming Mossad carried out or facilitated killings of Americans who had become inconvenient or posed intelligence risks. Some researchers have alleged that suspicious deaths of critics of Israeli policy in the U.S. were linked to foreign intelligence activity.

Writers in the 1980s and 1990s sometimes pointed to the sudden deaths of outspoken critics of Israeli policy in the U.S. as suspicious. For example, former Congressman Paul Findley, who later authored They Dare to Speak Out, described how other critics of Israel allegedly faced harassment, intimidation, and even death.

