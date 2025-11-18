⇒ Want to end pain safely...? Have THIS Instead

A tweet from Tylenol back in 2017 shows that they were concerned about pregnant mothers taking the drug. “We actually don’t recommend using any of our products while pregnant. Thank you for taking the time to voice your concerns today.”

Twitter users began to dig into studies and emails from Tylenol doctors and found one email that appeared to show some concern due to overwhelming evidence back in 2018.

Tylenol’s epidemiologist said, “The weight of the evidence is starting to feel heavy to me.” But she worried that doing their own internal study could confirm the link.

Further data appears to bolster the link. Mount Sinai researchers recently published a study showing that prenatal exposure to acetaminophen correlates with higher rates of both autism and ADHD.

Their analysis emphasized that the “higher-quality” studies within their review were more likely to yield positive associations.

The Mount Sinai team argued that even a modest increase in risk could have significant public health implications, given how commonly acetaminophen is used in pregnancy.

