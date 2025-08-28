Trump Admin to COMPLETELY BAN Covid Vaccine ‘Within Months’ According to RFK Advisor
A senior adviser to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Aseem Malhotra, has stated that the Trump administration is preparing to remove COVID-19 vaccines from the U.S. market “within months,” according to The Daily Beast.
Malhotra conveyed that this may occur either gradually, “including learning more about the data,” or via “one clean decision,” citing a rise in discussions around “vaccine injuries” within the administration.
Malhotra further claimed that the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is currently reviewing vaccine injuries.
ACIP, the body responsible for developing vaccine recommendations that inform CDC policy, continues to operate amid structural changes.
In June 2025, Secretary Kennedy dismissed all 17 sitting ACIP members and installed new appointees, including known critics of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines such as Martin Kulldorff, Robert Malone, Retsef Levi, and Vicky Pebsworth.
These appointments sparked strong criticism from medical organizations: pediatricians and public health experts called the move an “embarrassment,” and the American Academy of Pediatrics declined to participate in ACIP’s first meeting under the new structure. Former ACIP members, writing in The New England Journal of Medicine, accused Kennedy of undermining scientific rigor and transparency by allowing anti-vaccine sentiment to influence the committee’s direction.
Meanwhile, ACIP appears to be establishing a COVID-19 vaccine working group to reassess benefits and harms, led in part by Retsef Levi, aiming to restore trust through a comprehensive review.
Dr. Aseem Malhotra has asserted that COVID-19 vaccines may be withdrawn from the U.S. market “within months,” but this claim remains unconfirmed by the administration. While ACIP is undergoing a contentious reorganization under Kennedy, and a new working group has been formed to review COVID-19 vaccine policy, no official government action to pull the vaccines has been announced.
Dr. Aseem Malhotra with RFK
In late July 2025, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. signed a directive removing thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative, from all influenza vaccines distributed in the United States.
The move followed a June vote by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which recommended by a 5-1 margin—with one abstention—that flu vaccines be made thimerosal-free.
Kennedy formally adopted the recommendation on July 23, finalizing what he called a long-overdue shift. “After more than two decades of delay, this action fulfills a long-overdue promise to protect our most vulnerable populations from unnecessary mercury exposure,” he said.
The doctors that are for the vax drank the AMA, CDC cool aid. Some the health care professionals I know are so convinced that vaccines are ok, it is hard to believe! I read once that if a person got a PHD, they became totally mind controlled (starting to believe that). I don't know what it takes to wake them up after the last 6 years of the "Covid" and vaxx fiasco that some of us lived through. I have a friend, PHD nurse, that got 4 vaccines, and probably would line up for another one, even though her vaxxed healthy brother died at his work desk from myocarditis. My own brother, an Internist, got them too, and he won't speak against them. TOTALLY MIND CONTROLLED. I am glad that the CIA controlled medical journals have been taken back by RFK. We will see what they publish now. After all this, I will never trust them with anything.
After 30 million deaths?