A senior adviser to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Aseem Malhotra, has stated that the Trump administration is preparing to remove COVID-19 vaccines from the U.S. market “within months,” according to The Daily Beast.

Malhotra conveyed that this may occur either gradually, “including learning more about the data,” or via “one clean decision,” citing a rise in discussions around “vaccine injuries” within the administration.

Malhotra further claimed that the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is currently reviewing vaccine injuries.

ACIP, the body responsible for developing vaccine recommendations that inform CDC policy, continues to operate amid structural changes.

In June 2025, Secretary Kennedy dismissed all 17 sitting ACIP members and installed new appointees, including known critics of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines such as Martin Kulldorff, Robert Malone, Retsef Levi, and Vicky Pebsworth.

These appointments sparked strong criticism from medical organizations: pediatricians and public health experts called the move an “embarrassment,” and the American Academy of Pediatrics declined to participate in ACIP’s first meeting under the new structure. Former ACIP members, writing in The New England Journal of Medicine, accused Kennedy of undermining scientific rigor and transparency by allowing anti-vaccine sentiment to influence the committee’s direction.

Meanwhile, ACIP appears to be establishing a COVID-19 vaccine working group to reassess benefits and harms, led in part by Retsef Levi, aiming to restore trust through a comprehensive review.

Dr. Aseem Malhotra has asserted that COVID-19 vaccines may be withdrawn from the U.S. market “within months,” but this claim remains unconfirmed by the administration. While ACIP is undergoing a contentious reorganization under Kennedy, and a new working group has been formed to review COVID-19 vaccine policy, no official government action to pull the vaccines has been announced.

Dr. Aseem Malhotra with RFK

In late July 2025, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. signed a directive removing thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative, from all influenza vaccines distributed in the United States.

The move followed a June vote by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which recommended by a 5-1 margin—with one abstention—that flu vaccines be made thimerosal-free.

Kennedy formally adopted the recommendation on July 23, finalizing what he called a long-overdue shift. “After more than two decades of delay, this action fulfills a long-overdue promise to protect our most vulnerable populations from unnecessary mercury exposure,” he said.

Use code DS10 for an additional 10% OFF all medications.