The Trump administration is reportedly about to sign a new executive order that could bring major changes to federal vaccine policy while expanding government research into autism.

According to reports this week, White House officials have been drafting an executive order focused on the childhood vaccine schedule, autism research and parental choice. The exact details have not been finalized, and the order could still change, but it could potentially be released as early as next week.

The move comes as President Donald Trump continues pushing his administration to take additional action on vaccines and autism.

White House spokesman Kush Desai said the administration remains committed to Trump’s goal of creating what he called “the best childhood vaccine schedule in the world.” He also said the administration intends to use what it describes as “Gold Standard Science” to address questions parents have raised about vaccination.

The potential executive order would be the latest in a series of significant changes to vaccine policy during Trump’s second term.

In May, Trump issued an executive order directing federal health agencies to work toward aligning America’s childhood vaccine recommendations more closely with those of other developed countries. Many peer nations recommend fewer routine childhood vaccinations than the United States.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has also overseen changes involving the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP, which advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on vaccine recommendations.

Some of those changes have been tied up in court. In March, a federal judge blocked changes to the childhood vaccine schedule made by ACIP and stayed appointments of new committee members appointed between June 2025 and January 2026. HHS appealed the ruling, but the stay remains in place.

At the same time, the administration has been expanding its focus on autism.

Kennedy announced a large-scale autism research effort in April 2025, while the National Institutes of Health launched a research program examining potential causes of autism. The CDC also confirmed plans last year to study a possible relationship between vaccines and autism.

Trump has personally continued to press the issue.

Last month, Reuters reported that Trump had privately asked Kennedy what new efforts were underway regarding vaccines and whether Kennedy believed his department would ultimately establish a connection between vaccination and autism.

Trump has also publicly discussed reducing the number of recommended vaccines and changing how vaccines are administered.

“I believe in vaccines, but I don’t believe that, you know, you have to have a mandate for all of them,” Trump said during an interview with investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson in May, according to CNN. Trump also said he favored giving vaccines in smaller quantities and eliminating some recommendations.

The renewed attention on vaccine policy comes during another major development involving vaccine technology.

The FDA has approved Moderna’s mFlusiva, making it the first mRNA-based seasonal influenza vaccine approved in the United States.

The vaccine is approved for adults 50 and older. It received traditional approval for adults between 50 and 64 and accelerated approval for adults 65 and older. Moderna will conduct an additional study and submit further data regarding the older age group.

The approval was based in part on a late-stage clinical trial involving more than 40,000 adults. According to Moderna’s trial data reported by Reuters, mFlusiva was 26.6% more effective than a licensed standard-dose influenza vaccine. Separate data submitted by the company showed stronger antibody responses than Sanofi’s high-dose flu vaccine among adults 65 and older.

Unlike most conventional flu vaccines, which are largely egg-based and contain viral proteins, mFlusiva uses messenger RNA to instruct the body to produce influenza antigens that trigger an immune response. The technology could allow manufacturers to update vaccines more quickly as circulating influenza strains change.

The approval puts the first mRNA flu vaccine onto the U.S. market just as the Trump administration prepares for what could be another major shift in federal vaccine policy.

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