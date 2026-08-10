Died Suddenly's Substack

Died Suddenly's Substack

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Lucy's avatar
Lucy
3h

ALL vaccines are poison. DO NOT TAKE ANY.

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Cindy's avatar
Cindy
3h

I will not ever take a vaccine!

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