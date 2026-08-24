We are thrilled to share with our followers that we have been vigorously working behind the scenes on a huge project since last November.



Become a part of History, and join the Noah’s Ark 2026 Scientific Expedition

But you’re probably wondering... How did the Died Suddenly team go from COVID vaccines and fibrous clots to Noah’s Ark?

It all began with a deeply personal mission. Last November, God laid the story of Noah’s Ark heavily on the heart of Died Suddenly producer Lauren Witzke.

“I can’t explain it, and I don’t know why... I just feel like God wanted me to do this,” Lauren said of the encounter. “Perhaps God preserved the Ark all these years because He knew that one day a generation would be so deceived by evolutionary lies and modern technology that they would need tangible evidence of His existence to undo the falsehoods their textbooks had taught them.”

This was also around the same time that the government began talking about “alien disclosures” and former Congressman Matt Gaetz discussed reports of Nephilim-like experiments described in the Book of Enoch.

“The Devil is planning something, maybe some kind of mass-deception alien event, I don’t know... But at the same time, God has plans of His own,” Lauren said.

Lauren began praying and searching for hard evidence of Noah’s Ark, and that search led her straight to Noah’s Ark Scans and the remarkable research unfolding at the Durupınar Formation.

She reached out to Noah’s Ark Scans founder, Andrew Jones, and they began working together on an archaeological expedition that, if successful, could potentially save millions, if not billions, of souls and undo decades of Darwinistic teachings.

Lauren knew that she couldn’t do this on her own, so she told her Died Suddenly co-producer and business partner, Edward Szall, about what God had been telling her.

Edward flew to Turkey this summer to see the Durupınar Formation and examine the evidence for himself. After seeing the ship’s remains in the Mountains of Ararat, the scans, the drogue stones, and more, Edward was also convinced.

“I felt like I was getting to relive what Noah and his family saw when they exited the Ark, and believe me... that is Noah’s Ark,” Edward said.

Died Suddenly and Noah’s Ark Scans: two Christian organizations with one common goal—to share the truth of God and His existence with the world.

Now, let’s talk about the Durupınar Formation in Turkey, the famous boat-shaped site long believed to be the remains of Noah’s Ark.

This spring, the Turkish government voted unanimously to give approval to a group of Christians to drill and study what many believe to be the remains of Noah’s Ark. It was unprecedented: a Muslim country giving American Christians the right to study their sacred site? It could only have been God.

Together, we will share with the world the results of a major scientific expedition that includes advanced radar, core drilling, and an underground drone named “Gopher.” But first, let’s talk about the evidence so far.

The ship rests in the Mountains of Ararat, exactly where the Book of Genesis says it did, and the formation matches the dimensions God told Noah to use when building the Ark.

“This is how you are to build it: The ark is to be three hundred cubits long, fifty cubits wide and thirty cubits high.” — Genesis 6:15

This translates to approximately 515 feet long and 85 feet wide—the same dimensions as the Durupınar Formation. What are the odds?

Then there are the drogue stones surrounding the area of the formation. So far, 26 of these stones have been found. These drogue stones are important because they aren’t just anchors. Noah’s Ark did not have steering or a sail, so these drogue stones would have been used to help keep the ship balanced in chaotic waters.

Noah’s Ark Scans has spent years investigating this 515-foot formation, and in 2014 and 2019, GPR and ERT scans were performed at the site. The findings were shocking.

The scans revealed what appear to be hallways, chambers, corridors, three tiers, and what appears to be a 250-plus-foot hallway running through the dead center of the formation.

Soil tests were also performed, showing that the soil within the formation contained three times more organic material than the soil outside the formation, along with high levels of potassium. The chemical makeup of the Durupınar Formation is consistent with decayed wood—not a pile of rocks.

The evidence is there. The permits are in hand. But how do you prove to the world that this is truly Noah’s Ark?

You have to dig and get inside.

Noah’s Ark Scans has conducted years of research at the Ark, and its founder, Andrew Jones, has zero doubt in his mind that the Durupınar Formation is Noah’s Ark. That is exactly why he continues putting it through rigorous testing.

“We believe the Durupınar Formation is the remains of Noah’s Ark, and that is exactly why we want to put it through the strongest scientific testing we can.”

— Andrew Jones, founder of Noah’s Ark Scans

Now, the Died Suddenly team and Noah’s Ark Scans are working together on the 2026 expedition, which, so far, has been a huge success.

Brand-new findings from Dr. Khosrow Bakhtar, a highly credentialed U.S. defense scientist, have added striking new weight to the investigation. Known for developing BakhtarRadar—the technology he previously used to locate Mexican cartel tunnels for the U.S. government—Dr. Bakhtar brought his equipment to the Durupınar site last week.

While the data remains preliminary, one conclusion was already clear: this is no ordinary giant rock. His radar detected strong subsurface anomalies and distinct layering beneath the formation.

But radar is not enough evidence to change the minds of evolutionist skeptics.

We have to get inside.

Australian engineers who originally built drones to study wombat burrows have now designed a specialized mini-drone small enough to enter and navigate a core-drilling hole at the Durupınar Formation.

The drone’s name is “Gopher.”

We are so close.

We have officially partnered with the Christian fundraising platform GiveSendGo to raise the funds needed for core drilling. Your support today can help undo a century of evolutionary claims and Darwinistic teachings. Our goal is to bring irrefutable proof of Noah’s Ark and the Great Flood to the world, and we can only do that by lowering “Gopher” into the voids to see and study what is inside.

Please consider contributing $25, $50, or $100 today and becoming a part of history.

GiveSendGo.com/NoahsArk2026

Our shared hope is that these efforts will provide compelling evidence of the global Flood and the historical reality of Noah’s Ark while pointing people to the Gospel and the greater salvation found in Jesus Christ.

Our prayer is that when we bring this evidence to the world, it will help undo the lies we believe the world has been told about our creation and shine a light of truth against alien disclosures and Darwinistic deception.

We are excited to walk this journey with Noah’s Ark Scans and bring you updates as the work unfolds. Thank you so much for your prayers and support as we continue this journey.

More to come!

In Christ,

The Died Suddenly Team