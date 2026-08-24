Died Suddenly's Substack

Died Suddenly's Substack

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Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
1d

Donation to this effort happily made. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

I discovered Ron Wyatt and his work about a year ago.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=PIpvIVLQ2Dk&pp=ygUJcm9uIHd5YXR0&ra=m

We all need to share this info with the scoffers in our lives.

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RCM's avatar
RCM
1d

I’ve been conducting research at this site for decades, and created a video series about it back around 2017. View it here: http://www.angel-strike.com/sepdac/video.php (I recommend viewing the HTML5 version).

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