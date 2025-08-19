A resurfaced video of nutritionist of Barbara O’Neill discussing cholesterol and brain health went viral on X, drawing widespread attention.

In the clip, Enig contrasted past and present medical standards, stating: “40 years ago, a cholesterol level of 300 was perfectly fine. I’d like to suggest to you it’s perfectly fine today!” She criticized modern guidelines that warn against cholesterol levels above 190 and pointed to the risks of medication, warning:

“Are you ready for the side effects of cholesterol lowering medication? Alzheimer’s, dementia, muscle wasting, memory loss, and they have just added another one — breast cancer because our sex hormones are made from cholesterol.”

Enig also invoked the Framingham Heart Study, saying:

“It was a study that was put together to prove that cholesterol causes heart disease. It’s 40 years later and it still hasn’t proved it. But you know what did show? People with high cholesterol levels don’t get Alzheimer’s.” She linked this to the role of fat in fueling the brain, noting: “The fattiest organ in their body is the brain, and it loves fat as fuel. Depriving the brain of fat is a disaster.”

The video spread quickly across X, with thousands of reposts and comments as users debated the claims about cholesterol, statins, and cognitive health. Many highlighted her closing message urging viewers to research the topic for themselves: “If you are on cholesterol lowering medication, you can stop immediately. There will be a side effect — your memory will return. Don’t just believe what I say, search it out.”

In conventional medical understanding, high cholesterol is a chief villain—linked heavily to cardiovascular disease. Yet, some emerging studies and historical data hint at a more nuanced story: that certain aspects of higher cholesterol might correlate with lower risk for Alzheimer’s disease, and possibly—but far more speculatively—breast cancer.

Higher HDL (“Good”) Cholesterol and Alzheimer’s Risk

One study found that higher levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL)—the so-called “good” cholesterol—were associated with a lower risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers emphasized that these findings are still preliminary and based on small sample sizes, requiring validation through larger studies.

Cholesterol Fluctuations, Dementia, and Brain Health

Another thread of research suggests that it's not necessarily high cholesterol that correlates with dementia risk, but rather fluctuations in cholesterol levels over time. In a population study, individuals with the most marked cholesterol variability faced around a 19% higher incidence of Alzheimer’s over a 13-year span A separate large‐scale study similarly observed that older adults with extreme cholesterol swings had up to a 60% higher chance of developing dementia, compared to those with stable cholesterol.

Statins, LDL (“Bad”) Cholesterol, and Dementia Risk

While this doesn’t support higher cholesterol being protective, a study out of South Korea reported that people with lower LDL levels were about 26% less likely to be diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer’s. Plus, statin users with already low LDL enjoyed a further 13% reduction in dementia risk.

Overall, while higher HDL might seem beneficial, low and high extremes of HDL have also been associated with increased dementia risk, suggesting a more complex relationship according to studies done by Boston University.

A Look Back: Cholesterol of 300 mg/dL Was Once “Normal”

In the 1970s, cholesterol levels up to about 300 mg/dL were often regarded as within normal range. Clinical lab forms would only flag values above 300 as abnormal—anything below that generally passed without comment. Over subsequent decades, medical guidelines shifted significantly: by 1987, “normal” total cholesterol was defined as below 200, “borderline high” as 200–239, and “high” as 240 or above.



