Semaglutide, 40% off, delivered right to your door. click Here



There has been a ton of criticism around the new “Miracle” weightloss drug, Semaglutide, or more widely known as the brand name: Ozempic. You’ll find endless hit pieces about the “Ozempic’s deaths during clinical trials” which conveniently leaves out, that the patients in the Semaglutide trials were over 350lbs, morbidly obese, unhealthy, suffered from chronic diseases due to their weight, and were were knocking on death’s door anyway. Even one of the deaths attributed to Ozempic was from a traffic accident. Similar to what we saw during Covid, Big Pharma can manipulate data to fit their agenda.



We are going to give you a different perspective.

Right now, Semaglutide is doing some severe damage to the obesity epidemic currently plaguing the U.S.A.



As the author of the article, who has personally tried Semaglutide, I am going to share with you my personal experience.



I was about 15 lbs over weight, after struggling with my weight off and on for the last 6 years since I went to rehabilitation and broke free from a life of drug use (God is Good!)



BUT– despite being clean and sober for almost a decade, my hormones were a mess after 10 years of off-and-on drug use, my weight and metabolism were volatile, and I had developed a cyst on my ovaries from (probably) smoking rat poison for the last decade. My skin would break out, and I still maintained terrible eating habits like eating McDonald’s at least once a week.

I decided to try Semaglutide when I had an event coming up that I was invited as a guest speaker. My friend is a doctor who runs a Med Spa, and she suggested I just try taking a little Semaglutide before the event. So I tried it, and this was my experience:



Appetite suppression with a bizarre kind of self control, like the Semaglutide gave me real self control to put down the Big Mac and actually prepare a healthy meal (more on the self control aspect later) and I lost about 8 lbs in 5 weeks.



After 2 years of trying, my husband and I immediately became pregnant. The Semaglutide had treated and reduced the inflammation of my ovarian cyst, allowing me to get pregnant. Sex with my husband didn’t hurt anymore either.

My skin drastically improved. While at my local spa getting my lashes done, my aesthetician actually told me she was actually losing all of her patients because they started taking Semaglutide, balancing their hormones out and it came with drastic improvement in their skin.



Right Now, Big Pharma is waging a war against small pharmacies who are compounding Semaglutide, making it more affordable than the standard $1,200 Ozempic or Mournjaro shots.

Obesity costs the U.S. healthcare system over $173 billion annually, with Big Pharma supplying drugs for related conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and cholesterol.



So why would they want you to lose weight and get healthy?

They don’t– Of course,

…that is unless you are overpaying for their $1,200 special injection pen that injects a $200 medication.



Yes, Big Pharma is charging you $1,000 for their special “injection pen”.

Independent pharmacies are providing affordable ways for Semaglutide to get in the hands of Americans, and as a result, America’s obesity crisis is starting to improve, once depressed and overweight patients are now getting healthier, practicing self control, losing weight, and in some cases, getting pregnant.





While Semaglutide is not FDA-approved for PCOS or ovarian cyst treatment, it is increasingly used off-label due to its benefits in managing PCOS symptoms like obesity, insulin resistance, and hormonal imbalances.

New benefits of Semaglutide are being discovered every year it stays on the market, but to name a few:



Weight Loss and Obesity Management:

Semaglutide promotes significant weight loss, with clinical trials showing 12–15% body weight reduction in obese or overweight patients over 68 weeks

Reduces Inflammation:

Semaglutide alleviates ovarian tissue inflammation through the AMPK/SIRT1/NF-κB signaling pathway, as confirmed in a 2024 study. This anti-inflammatory action helps mitigate the chronic inflammation associated with PCOS, which contributes to cyst persistence.

Reduced inflammation may also improve overall ovarian function, potentially decreasing cyst formation.



Improved Kidney Function:

Semaglutide slows progression of kidney disease in diabetic patients by reducing proteinuria and improving renal blood flow, per 2024 trials. This is vital for the 37 million Americans with chronic kidney disease.

Decreases Oxidative Stress and Autophagy:

A 2025 study showed that semaglutide reduces ovarian oxidative stress and autophagy (cellular degradation processes) in PCOS mice, which are linked to cyst development. This protective effect supports healthier ovarian tissue and fewer cysts.

By addressing these cellular stressors, semaglutide may offer a novel therapeutic approach beyond traditional PCOS treatments.

Supports Hormonal Balance:

Semaglutide treatment has been associated with normalized serum hormone levels in PCOS models, which helps regulate ovulation and reduce cyst formation. This was observed in studies where PCOS mice showed restored menstrual cycles after treatment.

Hormonal imbalances, such as elevated androgens, are a key driver of ovarian cysts in PCOS, and semaglutide’s ability to address this is a critical benefit.

Cardiovascular Health:

Semaglutide reduces the risk of major cardiovascular events (e.g., heart attack, stroke) by 26% in high-risk diabetic patients, per the SUSTAIN trials. It lowers blood pressure and improves lipid profiles.

Relevance: Offers a protective effect for obese or diabetic patients, aligning with your podcast’s health focus.

Easy Access, Delivered to your door. DITCH Big Pharma and visit Pharm Easy Bank to order your Semaglutide in pill form to begin your weight loss journey, without even having to go to the doctors office.

Pharm Easy Bank makes it easy to get your prescriptions, preventative antibiotics, Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine, and virus care.



A few of our readers are also investing in Menbendazole & Fenbendazole to treat their family members of cancer with amazing results- which we will report an update on this at a later date.



It’s not just a pharmacy, it’s a movement.

Author: Lauren Witzke, Producer for the viral film Died Suddenly, journalist, activist, and writer. Follow on X and DMS are open for any questions. https://x.com/LaurenWitzkeDE