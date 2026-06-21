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Joy Lucette Garner's avatar
Joy Lucette Garner
6d

Back in the late 60's a government bus pulled up to a grammar school in California. They lined the kids up to go into the bus and "get a lollypop." Without notice to the parents, (let alone consent) all of the kids were injected with a measles vaccine that day. Within a few days, I almost died. For years afterward, I struggled with chronic ear infections. Half of the kids were too sick to come to school. And my best friend was diagnosed with leukemia. The parents sued and won. California schools could no longer inject the kids without parental notice (or consent).

Now California has passed laws making it illegal to attend school without the injections, and effectively eliminated ALL forms of exemption from the requirements. Any doctors who gave medical exemptions were swiftly stripped of their medical licenses.

And the state of California is now working with the WHO to develop a legal framework wherein the school becomes the sole medical decision-maker for children while "in their care" during any medical "emergency" which includes any "pandemic." It also includes the "emergency" of dealing with parents who refuse to consent to hormonal and surgical sex-changes, which the state says makes the parents guilty of child abuse, requiring that the state take custody away from the parents.

HOMESCHOOLING is the only answer. But they're also working on ways to require vaccination even for children schooled at home. They NEED to eliminate the true "control group" so that the long-term health outcomes in these unvaccinated humans cannot be studied for comparison against the vaccinated.

TOO LATE: The Control Group study has been completed, and a peer-reviewed paper on it has been published. SEE: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/365417868_Health_versus_Disorder_Disease_and_Death_Unvaccinated_Persons_Are_Incommensurably_Healthier_than_Vaccinated

The study proved that there's only a 1 in 3 times the number of ATOMS estimated to exist in the entire universe, that vaccines are NOT the direct cause of at least 90% of the health conditions suffered by Americans today.

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Judy Zwyghuizen's avatar
Judy Zwyghuizen
6d

And so did the COVID VACCINE.

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