Died Suddenly's Substack

Died Suddenly's Substack

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Christina's avatar
Christina
3d

So many lies that we cant keep up with them.

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VirusMeansToxinInLatin's avatar
VirusMeansToxinInLatin
3dEdited

They got rid of lead in our paint so their EMFs could penetrate our homes better! It's the surveillance state at work with misinformation and false concern for the sheeple!

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