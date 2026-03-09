The Genes of Infants are INSTANTLY ALTERED After Vaccines
"If certain pathways are turned “on,” even temporarily, what are the long-term implications?..."
In a recent discussion, Dr. Suzanne Humphries referenced a 2008 Swedish study that she believes deserves far more attention than it has received. The study looked at infants who had received routine childhood immunizations — specifically diphtheria, tetanus, acellular pertussis (DTaP), polio, and Hib — at three and five months of age.
What caught her attention wasn’t immediate side effects. It was something happening at the genetic level.
According to her description, researchers drew blood from vaccinated infants and then exposed those samples to pertussis toxin — one of the components associated with the whooping cough portion of the vaccine. Twelve hours later, they analyzed gene expression to see what had changed.
The reported findings were striking.
She says the researchers observed activation in dozens of genes: 33 related to allergies, 66 associated with asthma pathways, 67 categorized as cancer-related, and 25 immunological genes showing upregulation.
In other words, certain genes linked in scientific literature to these conditions were more active after exposure. For Humphries, the key word here is “activation.”
She emphasizes that this does not mean vaccinated infants immediately develop asthma, cancer, or allergies. That isn’t what the study showed. Instead, her concern centers on what gene upregulation might mean over time.
If certain pathways are turned “on,” even temporarily, what are the long-term implications? Do those switches reliably turn back off? Under what circumstances might they remain active?
Her point is not that every child becomes ill. It’s that we don’t fully understand the downstream effects of immune stimulation at the molecular level — especially in very young infants whose immune systems are still developing.
She frames the issue as one of uncertainty. The study, as she presents it, demonstrates measurable biological changes within hours of exposure. But what happens next? Are these changes transient and harmless? Or could they, in some children, interact with environmental or genetic predispositions in ways we don’t yet grasp?
In mainstream immunology, gene activation following vaccination is generally understood as part of the immune response — the body learning to recognize and respond to pathogens. Temporary upregulation of immune-related genes is not unexpected. However, Humphries questions whether the broader pattern of activation — particularly genes linked in other contexts to allergy, asthma, or cancer biology — has been sufficiently studied over the long term.
Her broader argument is about research gaps. She suggests that while vaccines undergo safety testing, the deeper genomic ripple effects may not be followed for years or decades. The absence of definitive evidence showing long-term harm, she implies, is not the same as proof that no long-term effects exist.
Her conclusion is simple but pointed: we don’t know. We don’t know whether these gene activations fully resolve in every case. We don’t know whether some children might be more vulnerable to persistent changes. And we don’t know whether current monitoring systems are designed to detect such outcomes.
I sent my 43 year old daughter your article. I pray she reads it. She is involved with the medical field to some extent, but she and her commercial pilot/ex-career Navy pilot husband are both vaxxed. She refuses to talk to me about vaccines. All the evidence I’ve sent her she refuses to look at. In fact it became such a point of contention that she asked me not to send her anything any more because she “doesn’t have the time” (considering all the free time and constant traveling the two do, believe me; they’ve got the time. That’s lingo for “I don’t want to read anything you send me”). They have a new 1 year old, who was acquired by means of a donor egg. Because of the years of trying to conceive and become a mother and all the heartache involved in getting that child here, I thought it pertinent that she have all the data I know she’s not getting from CNBC or CNN if you get my meaning. She asked me around 2021, “are you QANON?” At the time, I had never heard of this mysterious sounding group. But after I looked it up, and with what I’ve seen and learned over the last 5 years (thank you Brannon Howse & WorldViewTube!), now I know what she meant, & where she’s getting her information from. I have found that it is easier to reach someone who’s walking in total darkness rather than reach someone who has just enough light to be able to slightly see but is not getting the full picture.