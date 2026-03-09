Died Suddenly's Substack

Christine
2d

Hi, I have been your subscriber and supporter with all your work you have done.

I believe you have a deep passion to help people.

Not sure if you have done more research with who you endorse for your ads, especially in the precious metals market.

I noticed you endorse GoldCo since I see the ad in this newsletter. You should be aware this is one of the companies who take advantage of customers with excessive spread charges above the spot prices. They have also been sued in a large lawsuit.

I have attached multiple links for you to do your research. Unfortunately I happen to be one of many who have been scammed with excessive charges with one of the other companies listed below a few years ago that was and is still endorsed by popular news media sources.

Unfortunately it is the conservative people who are targeted because we trust companies like you and assume you have done your due diligence before recommending or supporting other companies you recommend or support on your newsletters and podcasts, etc.

This is a partial list of names consumers should avoid purchasing their metals from:

Gold Co

Birch gold

Leer capital

AHG

Oxford gold

Gold gate capital

Regal asset

Red rock security

Rosalyn capital

Safe guard metals

Merit financial

Us money reserve

Wall Street metal

Vault metal

Metals.com

https://www.brighteon.com/af77ce95-f056-4331-b6d5-a3623a31941f

https://youtube.com/watch?v=WLqu0x4IIos&si=AluvJu7ZmwmhR7q9

https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-01-17-dale-whitaker-conservative-medias-role-in-gold-scams.html?pk_vid=f2522f648d30db9117686673566c5713

https://rumble.com/v726rae-one-of-americas-biggest-gold-wholesalers-exposes-the-most-common-gold-scam-.html

https://tuckercarlson.com/the-great-gold-scam-film

I pray this information is not glossed over and taken seriously for you to do your due diligence.

Thank you

Annalise
1d

I sent my 43 year old daughter your article. I pray she reads it. She is involved with the medical field to some extent, but she and her commercial pilot/ex-career Navy pilot husband are both vaxxed. She refuses to talk to me about vaccines. All the evidence I’ve sent her she refuses to look at. In fact it became such a point of contention that she asked me not to send her anything any more because she “doesn’t have the time” (considering all the free time and constant traveling the two do, believe me; they’ve got the time. That’s lingo for “I don’t want to read anything you send me”). They have a new 1 year old, who was acquired by means of a donor egg. Because of the years of trying to conceive and become a mother and all the heartache involved in getting that child here, I thought it pertinent that she have all the data I know she’s not getting from CNBC or CNN if you get my meaning. She asked me around 2021, “are you QANON?” At the time, I had never heard of this mysterious sounding group. But after I looked it up, and with what I’ve seen and learned over the last 5 years (thank you Brannon Howse & WorldViewTube!), now I know what she meant, & where she’s getting her information from. I have found that it is easier to reach someone who’s walking in total darkness rather than reach someone who has just enough light to be able to slightly see but is not getting the full picture.

