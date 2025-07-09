Attorney General Pam Bondi is under scrutiny for comments she made regarding Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking case, following the sudden closure of the Department of Justice and FBI investigation over the weekend.

Reporters pressed the White House about Bondi’s statements, which seemed to conflict with a memo released the same day by the DOJ and FBI declaring their Epstein probe concluded and offering no further information to the public.

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy questioned White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt about Bondi’s apparent confirmation back in February that a confidential list of Epstein’s sex-trafficking clients exists.

In response, Leavitt said, “She was referring to the full body of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes. That’s what the attorney general was addressing, and I’ll leave it to her to elaborate further.”

Former White House Comms Director Anthony Scaramucci also recently voiced doubts about the Justice Department and FBI memo claiming there’s no evidence that Jeffrey Epstein was murdered or maintained a blackmail “client list,” telling The Daily Beast the whole thing “doesn’t smell right.”

Speaking with host Joanna Coles, the former White House Communications Director under Trump said he’s not entirely convinced there was a formal list of clients, but he does believe Epstein had damaging information on influential people in his inner circle.

“I’m not a big conspiracy theorist, but this doesn’t smell right to me,” Scaramucci said, before delving into the circumstances of Epstein’s death.

“The tape gets erased, the two guards walk away, and then all of a sudden he commits suicide, but he has to do it in a way where it’s a lateral suicide,” Scaramucci said. “He can’t hang himself, has nothing to hang on, so he chokes himself at the end of his bed to commit suicide. OK, all right. I’ll buy that. Let’s say that that’s legit and the guards disappeared and there’s no tape of the incident.”

But Epstein “had lot of dirt on a lot of people,” according to Scaramucci. “He was probably ready to talk.”

Pam Bondi, during a press conference yesterday, claims she has "no knowledge" of Epstein being a spy or agent, and stated that the tens of thousands of videos he possessed were of "downloaded" child porn, not blackmail videos, and says the magic missing minute in the DOJ-released jail footage is routine procedure.

This President Trump in a live briefing yesterday, went off on a reporter who asked Bondi about Epstein being connected to intelligence agencies, stating:



”I can’t believe you’re still talking about Epstein at a time like this,. We have all this going on and you’re still talking about this creep? “

Top officials at the FBI have also firmly stated that Jeffrey Epstein’s 2019 death was a suicide, asserting there is no evidence to support any other conclusion.

FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino, a former conservative talk radio host, both determined that Epstein took his own life while being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City.

“I have reviewed the case. Jeffrey Epstein killed himself. There’s no evidence in the case file indicating otherwise,” Bongino, a former conservative talk radio host, wrote on X.

“I’m not asking you to believe me, or not. I’m telling you what exists, and what doesn’t. If new evidence surfaces I’m happy to reevaluate,” Bongino added.

Conservatives on Twitter pounced on both Kash Patel and Bongino following their statements…

Fox News’ Peter Doocy cornered Karoline Leavitt on Pam Bondi’s broken Epstein ‘client list’ promise.

“So what happened to the Epstein client list that the attorney general said she had on her desk?” Doocy asked during a recent White House press briefing.

Bondi, who has come under heavy fire from conservatives for not following through on her earlier vow to release a “truckload” of explosive FBI files on Epstein, claimed during a late February appearance on Fox News that she was in direct possession of the alleged black book tied to the convicted sex offender—containing names of powerful individuals involved in illegal sexual conduct.

“It’s sitting on my desk right now to review,” the attorney general told Fox News anchor John Roberts at the time. “That’s been a directive by President Trump.”

After drawing backlash for a staged photo-op in which she distributed binders of already-public Epstein documents to MAGA influencers, Bondi tried to recover her credibility during a follow-up interview on Sean Hannity’s primetime show in early March. Blaming the initial flop on a supposed “deep state” operation, she went on to claim that the FBI had just handed her and FBI Director Kash Patel a large cache of previously unreleased material.

“A truckload of evidence arrived. It’s now in the possession of the FBI,” she breathlessly told Hannity. “Kash is going to get me and himself, really, a detailed report as to why all these documents and evidence had been withheld.”

But this week, the Department of Justice and FBI issued a brief, two-page unsigned memo stating that they found no indication Epstein was murdered while in custody in 2019. The agencies also reported they were unable to locate any so-called list of elite clients Epstein may have been blackmailing for abusing underage girls.

Ultimately, despite frequent speculation and conspiracy-laden commentary from Kash Patel and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino in right-wing media circles, the DOJ and FBI concluded that no further individuals tied to the Epstein case would face prosecution.

It’s obvious that we are witnessing a coverup take place, and many have taken to X to speculate. Some people believing that this is part of “Trump’s Plan” and that he is about to expose “everything” about this pedophile elite- for this, only time will tell.

Others believe the closure of the Epstein case shows that America is indeed an occupied nation, and those from Mossad and Israeli interest groups have successfully compromised the halls of congress and the White House.



What do you think? Comments are open below.

.