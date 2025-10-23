A Died Suddenly News Exclusive Investigation: “The Finders”

It began with a single phone call to Tallahassee police in February 1987.

A bystander reported six filthy, hungry children in a city park, watched over by two men in suits. Within hours, what seemed like a welfare check exploded into one of the strangest criminal investigations of the decade.

The case would stretch from Florida to Washington, D.C., pulling in the FBI, U.S. Customs, and even the CIA. Allegations of a secretive cult, possible trafficking, and government interference would follow—but no one was ever prosecuted. Decades later, newly surfaced documents and declassified files continue to fuel suspicion that the full story of The Finders was never truly told.

Tallahassee, Florida — February 4, 1987. Two men in business suits were taken into custody after police discovered them with six disheveled, hungry children in a city park. The pair—later identified as Michael Houlihan and Douglas Ammerman—were charged with child abuse after a passerby alerted authorities. What began as a local welfare call quickly drew in the U.S. Customs Service, the FBI, and Washington D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department over suspicions of possible kidnapping, trafficking, and even child pornography.

Investigators soon learned the men were connected to a Washington-based group called The Finders, described by some officials as a “cult.” Early reports from Tallahassee authorities claimed at least two of the children showed signs of sexual abuse. Houlihan and Ammerman initially told police they were escorting the children to a “school for gifted children” in Mexico—a story that changed multiple times as the investigation unfolded.

The Finders maintained several properties in Washington D.C. and a farm in Madison County, Virginia. They were also known for their proficiency with early computer systems—an unusual trait that drew further scrutiny as the case widened.

Doug Ammerman and Michael Holwell sit in Leon County Court facing charges of child abuse – From The Tallahassee Democrat

For nearly a week, national headlines carried claims of ritual abuse and child exploitation. But by February 10, 1987, the tone abruptly changed. The New York Times quoted D.C. police saying there was no evidence of kidnapping or cult activity, contradicting Tallahassee’s earlier statements.

The children were placed in protective custody amid threats at the shelters housing them, and later authorities announced that their mothers—members of the Finders—had consented to the trip.

Within weeks, the case appeared to collapse. Charges against Houlihan and Ammerman were dropped for lack of evidence, and all six children were returned to their mothers. Officials concluded the Finders were simply an unconventional communal group practicing alternative education methods rather than an organized criminal enterprise.

The case resurfaced in 1993 when U.S. Customs Special Agent Ramon J. Martinez claimed in a memorandum that he had witnessed evidence of potential child trafficking during searches of Finders properties in Washington. Martinez wrote that when he later attempted to review the seized material, access was denied—and that an MPD officer told him the case had been declared a “CIA internal matter.” According to his memo, files were labeled Secret and sealed from further inquiry.

Martinez’s memo was later forwarded to members of Congress, including Rep. Tom Lewis (R-FL) and Rep. Charlie Rose (D-NC), who questioned whether government agencies had shielded the group. Their concerns—along with interest from CBS’s 48 Hours—prompted the Department of Justice to open a review in late 1993. The DOJ concluded there was no evidence of CIA interference and no criminal wrongdoing by the Finders, effectively closing the case for a second time.

More than two decades later, in 2019, the FBI released hundreds of pages from the Finders investigation to its public “Vault.” The documents reignited public curiosity and controversy online. Among them were reports acknowledging that Isabelle Pettie, wife of Finders founder Marion Pettie, had worked for the CIA during the Cold War. Pettie himself had said his son was employed by Air America, a known CIA-linked airline active during the Vietnam era.

Several records in the release were marked Secret, confirming at least part of Martinez’s account. Others contained inter-agency correspondence between the FBI, Customs, and local police. Some officers said they experienced no interference from intelligence officials, while other documents hinted at classified materials that were never made public.

Curiously, the Vault release also included an unrelated map from the McMartin Preschool case—another 1980s investigation involving allegations of ritual abuse—though no official explanation for its inclusion has ever been given.

Despite multiple official clearances and media dismissals, the Finders story continues to surface decades later—often rediscovered by new generations who stumble across the declassified files online. The combination of sealed evidence, acknowledged intelligence connections, and conflicting agency accounts has ensured that questions linger long after the official explanations faded. Many of the documents remain redacted or incomplete, and the Department of Justice’s 1993 inquiry—once hailed as definitive—left entire portions of the investigation unexplored.

Over time, the case slipped quietly from the headlines. What was once front-page news became a footnote, dismissed as moral panic or conspiracy. Yet every few years, another piece of evidence or rediscovered memo reignites speculation about what really happened—and why certain files were marked Secret. Whether a bureaucratic mishandling or something far more deliberate, the Finders investigation remains a haunting example of how easily controversy can be buried, and how quickly the public can forget.

