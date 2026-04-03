For decades, the question of whether vaccines are linked to autism has remained one of the most contentious and widely debated issues in public health.

While major health agencies have maintained that vaccines are safe, critics have continued to scrutinize the data, pointing to gaps, unanswered questions, and the historical record of how these concerns were first investigated.

A video circulating online features attorney Aaron Siri discussing the historical roots of vaccine-related debates, focusing specifically on the pertussis vaccine rather than the more commonly cited MMR vaccine.

According to the caption, Siri traces the issue back to the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, which directed the Secretary of Health and Human Services to study a list of injuries that had been frequently reported in connection with the pertussis vaccine. Among those listed for investigation was autism.

In the clip, Siri describes how the Institute of Medicine (IOM) was tasked with reviewing available research on the topic. He notes that in 1991, the IOM concluded it could not determine whether the pertussis vaccine caused or did not cause autism due to a lack of sufficient studies.

He then points to a later review commissioned by the CDC and HRSA in 2012, stating that the IOM reached a similar conclusion after examining the broader body of scientific literature.

According to Siri, the IOM reported that it could not find studies demonstrating that the pertussis vaccine does not cause autism, and that the only study identified showing an association was ultimately excluded because it did not include an unvaccinated comparison group.

Another viral clip exploding across Instagram is reigniting a debate many say the medical establishment has been trying to hide.

During a U.S. Senate hearing, Ron Johnson questioned Brian Hooker, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Children’s Health Defense about monetary incentives for pediatricians to push childhood vaccines on parents.

Johsnon: “Do pediatricians get incentivized with percent vaccination of their?”

Hooker: “Yeah, they’re typically incentivized directly by HMOs.”

Hooker adds “HMO’s buy and sell vaccines so vaccines are big businesses for HMOs.”

From there, Hooker explains how those incentives work saying: “But the incentivization is usually anywhere from $200 to $600 per fully vaccinated patient as long as a certain percentage of their practice is fully vaccinated.”

Another doctor in the clip confirms that pediatricans can make up to “a million or more per year just in those incentives.”

Are these decisions purely about health, or is money the biggest part of the equation?

Hooker, a leading figure at Children’s Health Defense, has long challenged vaccine policy and oversight, while Johnson has repeatedly used Senate hearings to probe the intersection of government, healthcare, and industry power.

But this exchange hits a nerve in a different way—because it doesn’t just question policy.

It questions motive.

Skip the Ozempic and needles, there’s ONE specific unique form of chocolate that can nearly DOUBLE your GLP-1 levels in a matter of hours.