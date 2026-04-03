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LFYGFR265's avatar
LFYGFR265
3d

Say this to a pediatrician...."I am not sure about vaccines anymore."....you either get a deer in the headlights look or a rant about how you will harm your child without them, or "well you can just find another doctor" demand. Not all, but far too many pediatricians are captured, lazy, cowards hypnotized by dollar signs to the point that vaccines become their religion. They believe SIDS is caused by a pillow and not the ridiculous number of shots children receive. They administer multiple vaccines in one shot, the child dies suddenly, and the parents get arrested for having a blanket in the crib......HAVE WE LOST OUR MINDS??? Yes, we have. God Bless all the dead babies and their families. The crime of manslaughter or negligent homicide will not evade God Almighty. Which will be doctors?? dollar signs? or your soul??

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Dimitar's avatar
Dimitar
3d

Ban and burn all vaccines and stop worrying about. They are deadly long term marketing tools Trojan Horses for the Deep State's big Pharma brunch to cause perpetual diseased state that requires perpetual toxic treatments. Ban any pharmaceutical that has toxic side effects. Outlaw and push aside the nontraditional Rockefellers based allopathic "snake oil" medicine same way they banned and pushed aside the millennia time proven traditional holistic God based worldwide medicine. Remember two rules I always teach. 1. God's Pharmacy and medicine is the Sun, Air, Earth, Fruits, Vegetables, Herbs and anything edible between. Satan's Pharmacy is the legal and illegal drugs and all toxic manmade substances, processed junk food between, and are located in every city corner in the world.

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