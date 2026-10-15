The CDC’s latest COVID-19 vaccine guidance includes an unusually sweeping statement: “There is currently no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems” in women or men.

That language is difficult to square with the growing body of research documenting measurable reproductive changes following COVID vaccination.

Start with menstruation. An NIH-funded study published in Obstetrics & Gynecology analyzed nearly 4,000 women and found that COVID vaccination was associated with an increase in menstrual-cycle length. Women who received two doses within the same menstrual cycle experienced an average increase of roughly two days. National Institutes of Health

That finding was not a one-off.

A much larger NIH-funded international study involving nearly 20,000 participants again found an association between COVID vaccination and changes in menstrual-cycle length. Researchers reported that the effect was generally temporary, but the important point is that a measurable reproductive effect was detected across a large population. NICHD

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The Apple Women’s Health Study produced similar findings. Researchers examined more than 128,000 menstrual cycles from 9,652 participants and again identified changes in cycle length associated with vaccination. Nature

Men were not entirely absent from the reproductive findings either.

A study of semen donors following Pfizer vaccination reported a temporary decline in sperm concentration and total motile count approximately 75 to 125 days after vaccination. The measurements later returned to baseline, but researchers nevertheless documented a statistically significant change in two important semen parameters. Nature

Then there is pregnancy.

A 2025 analysis posted on medRxiv examined 226,395 singleton pregnancies in Israel between 2016 and 2022. Researchers compared observed fetal losses with the number predicted from historical data while accounting for individual risk factors and gestational timing.

Among women receiving a first mRNA COVID vaccine dose during weeks 8–13 of pregnancy, researchers reported approximately 13 fetal losses per 100 pregnancies compared with roughly nine expected — nearly four additional losses per 100 pregnancies. Women receiving a third dose during the same gestational window also had higher-than-expected fetal losses. The authors said the results represented a safety signal warranting additional investigation. MedRxiv

The study size and findings make it impossible to deny.

The point is that reproductive effects have been documented: altered menstrual timing, changes in semen parameters and, most recently, a concerning fetal-loss signal during a specific period of pregnancy.

Women reporting cycle disruptions were once dismissed as anecdotal. Formal studies later confirmed that menstrual changes really did occur. Now researchers are asking more detailed questions about pregnancy timing, fertility and reproductive physiology.

When millions of people have received a medical product, particularly women of childbearing age and pregnant women, reproductive safety deserves continued investigation—not slogans designed to end the discussion.