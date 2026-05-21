Summertime is fast approaching in the Western hemisphere, which, for the most part, is a welcome concept. The weather gets warmer, families are out and about enjoying time outdoors, and life tends to slow down to a much more reasonable pace.

But along with the positives, comes one glaringly obvious negative that, unfortunately, we are faced with every single year: tick season.

If you live on the East Coast in particular, you know exactly how ticks love to congregate in a swampy summer environment. But this year, you might have noticed that those congregations are growing in size and in number, to an even more intolerable degree. And it’s not in your head—it’s really happening.

According to PBS, doctors warned that this year, America would experience a particularly bad tick season, and that visits for tick bites are already the highest for this time of year since 2017. That statistic is true for almost all regions of the country, not just Eastern America.

People across the nation are puzzled by the tick overpopulation, and they are starting to ask questions. Their curiosity, in turn, is leading them to start following a money trail that, perhaps, the elites would prefer them to leave untouched.

A video is currently circulating on social media drawing attention to that money trail, by exposing the effects of the tick infestation we are experiencing, and who exactly may be behind it.

Of course, none other than the King of Diseases and Depopulation himself, Bill Gates, is the person that the evidence points to. Watch:

The video shows the devastation to wildlife caused by the overpopulation of ticks, and explains that these ticks are also transmitting a condition called alpha-gal syndrome to people.

Alpha-gal syndrome is a condition that triggers an allergy to red meat. At the same time, the video astutely points out that big pharma is in the process of developing a Lyme disease vaccine (more on that in a moment…).

As many of you know, Lyme disease is what people typically fear most when it comes to tick bites. It is an illness caused by bites from ticks carrying borrelia bacteria, and can have both short-term and long-term side effects.

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Depending on the severity of the case, those effects can be debilitating—including extreme joint pain and fatigue. Terrible, but what exactly does Bill Gates and globalism have to do with any of this information, you may ask? Well, everything.

First of all, these new ticks infesting America are causing an allergy that stops humans from tolerating red meat. This is not a coincidence, rather, it’s a concept we were informed of by the globalists themselves at the one and only World Economic Forum.

Died Suddenly posted a video back in February of this year, where WEF Bioethicist, Dr Matthew Liao said the quiet part out loud: “We can use Lone Star Ticks to make people allergic to meat and save the planet.” Watch:

Not to mention, Bill Gates, specifically, is in the process of breeding genetically modified bugs. In fact, he is very open about the bizarre practice. His Colombian mosquito lab is well documented on Gates Notes.

Suffice to say, clearly the technology (and the will) exists for these psychopaths to create and release ticks that give people a meat allergy. And red meat just so happens to be Gates’ business competition.

Yes, there was once a time when Bill Gates seriously believed people would buy his chemical fake meat slop “Beyond Meat” at will, simply because Kim Kardashian told them to.

Remember this ad from 2022? She wouldn’t even bite into the slop herself for what we can only assume was a multi-million dollar ad campaign. Thus, it should come as no surprise that just a few years later, the company tanked.

The last time Beyond Meat had a positive gross margin (and a small one at that) was in late 2024. But much like with the COVID vaccine, why try to entice us to poison ourselves, when they can basically force us to … and then profit from it?

That seems to be exactly what’s going on here. You WILL buy Bill Gates’ slop, even if it takes him giving you a meat allergy to do so.

But Bill Gates’ money trail does not end there. In fact, it gets far worse, because it involves Big Pharma. As the video points out, there is indeed a Lyme disease vaccine in the works.

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Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Valneva announced that they are collaborating on a vaccine to prevent Lyme disease. Pfizer, specifically, just so happens to be one of the major pharmaceutical companies that partners with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, along with Gavi the Vaccine Alliance—an organization that Bill Gates donates billions of dollars to.

According to the Pfizer website:

“In 2009, Pfizer became one of the first companies to participate in the Advance Market Commitment (AMC), a pioneering partnership between Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and donor governments to make vaccines available to infants and children in least-developed countries. Further, Pfizer partnered with Gavi and UNICEF to provide humanitarian relief to Rwanda and Gambia, enabling these governments to launch an additional national immunization program. Since March 2010, Pfizer has been working with Gavi, an international organization that brings together public and private sectors to create access to vaccines for infants and young children through the AMC. The AMC provides vaccines to the world’s most resource-constrained countries on an accelerated, affordable, and sustainable basis. Nicaragua was the first Gavi-eligible country in the developing world to launch an immunization program under the AMC. By December 2011, 16 countries launched an immunization program under the AMC.”



For visual purposes, this is the web of influence we are dealing with here:

Bill Gates has made a hefty investment in infecting the entire world, and he expects to see an impressive return. And if there is one fact about these globalists that is glaringly obvious, it’s that they are relentless. More specifically, they are relentless when it comes to money, even if it means killing and infecting billions of people in the process.

Is it possible that it’s all just a gigantic long-winded coincidence that we have an overpopulation of ticks this year at the same time that the globalists are genetically modifying bugs, trying to sell us fake meat, and developing a Lyme disease vaccine? Maybe, but probably not. It’s a devious cycle of destruction but it always goes the same way: create the disease, then sell the cure. And the cure is always worse than the disease.