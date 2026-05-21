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Freedom Farmer's avatar
Freedom Farmer
4dEdited

Gates, being the disease in human form he is, should be eradicated.

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LadyTrilo's avatar
LadyTrilo
4d

The same geniuses released a bug in Florida, that they call they not so affectionately call the Love Bug, to kill mosquitoes. There are millions of them flying about. They do absolutely NOTHING except get all over everything. These satanists NEED to be STOPPED!!!!

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