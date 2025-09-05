When Hannah Poling was 19 months old, she received five vaccines during one visit: diphtheria–tetanus–acellular pertussis, Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), measles–mumps–rubella (MMR), varicella, and inactivated polio. Before the shots, she was described as playful, communicative, and interactive. Within two days, she became lethargic, irritable, and developed a fever. Ten days later, she broke out in a rash consistent with vaccine-induced varicella.

Months later, as delays in her neurologic and psychological development became apparent, Hannah was diagnosed with encephalopathy tied to a mitochondrial enzyme deficit. Her symptoms included difficulties with language, communication, and behavior — all features associated with autism spectrum disorder.

Hannah Poling and Her Parents

Hannah’s family filed a claim against the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) through the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP). In their case, the court ruled in their favor, and won.



The Polings held a press conference that drew national attention to the connection between childhood vaccines and autism, thus, a movement was born to fight the lies and secrecy of the United States’ corrupted health system.

Recently, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced it is preparing to conduct a major study into whether vaccines could have any connection to autism, according to two individuals familiar with the plan who spoke with Reuters.

In May 2013, Fox News aired a segment titled "Probe to Reveal Link Between Vaccine Settlements and Autism," spotlighting a federal compensation program that had secretly awarded funds to families of children with autism, whom the report suggested may have been harmed by vaccines.



The piece drew attention to the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), a no-fault system set up under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986.

The program allows individuals to file claims for injuries thought to be caused by certain vaccines, bypassing the traditional court route by going through the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.

The main subset of these settlements? Children who developed autism after receiving their childhood vaccinations.

A 2011 law journal article, cited by medical platform Medscape, highlighted that at least 83 cases of vaccine injury compensated by the Department of Health and Human Services involved acknowledged brain damage that included autism or autism-like symptoms.

As of 2008, the child vaccine schedule included the Hepatitis B (HepB) vaccine at birth, followed by a rapid fire of 10 other vaccines.

Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis (DTaP) Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) Polio (IPV) Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR) Varicella (Chickenpox) Hepatitis A (HepA) Pneumococcal disease (PCV7, later PCV13 in 2010) Influenza (Flu) Rotavirus Human Papillomavirus (HPV) (recommended for females in 2006, expanded to males in 2009)

Despite almost definitive proof that there was a connection between vaccines and autism, The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) overlooked and buried the compensation reports, and then added 4 more vaccines to the childhood schedule- including, the Covid Vaccine.

On June 9th, 2025, RFK removed all 17 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

This Fall, RFK plans to announce their evidence and research regarding the cause for autism, which has reached epidemic proportions in America.