Dear truth-seeking American,

This MAHA doctor’s viral video not only confirms the COVID pandemic was built on lies…

But he’s holding undeniable proof the next “PLANDEMIC” is starting now.

Before it comes for your family, see his message here.

P.S. The new “Plandemic” will kill 600,000 mostly older Americans in 2026. View the 2 signs of disease — and how to protect yourself here.

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Ted Nugent Goes Off About the Next Pandemic

In recent years, some commentators and public figures have begun warning that the next major public health crisis may not come in the form of a traditional infectious disease, but rather as a surge in chronic illnesses—particularly cancer—linked to long-term dietary habits.

The concern centers on the idea that the first generations raised almost entirely on ultra-processed foods are now reaching middle and older age. Unlike previous generations, who generally consumed more whole and minimally processed foods, many people today have spent decades eating diets dominated by packaged, industrially produced products.

Ted Nugent, the outspoken musician and commentator, recently delivered a fiery critique of the modern American food system, warning that heavily processed foods and fast-food chains are contributing to serious health problems, particularly among children.

In a short but forceful statement, Nugent urged people to avoid popular fast-food brands and packaged food companies, describing their products as “chemical warfare” and linking them to rising rates of illness, including cancer.

“Oy vey… McDonald’s poisoned them, Burger King poisoned them, Dairy Queen poisoned them… and then they charged us to treat their cancer.”

Ultra-processed foods, which include many fast-food items, sugary drinks, and packaged snacks, are typically high in added sugars, unhealthy fats, salt, and artificial hard to pronounce ingredients.

According to a 2019 study published in The BMJ, higher consumption of ultra-processed foods was associated with an increased risk of cancer. The study followed over 100,000 participants and found that a 10% increase in the proportion of ultra-processed foods in the diet was linked to a significant rise in overall cancer risk, particularly breast cancer.

Another study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine in 2019, found a strong association between ultra-processed food intake and higher mortality rates. Researchers concluded that individuals who consumed the highest amounts of these foods had a greater risk of death from all causes compared to those who consumed the least. While these studies do not prove direct causation, they suggest a meaningful connection between diet quality and long-term health outcomes.

Nugent also suggested that children are especially vulnerable, pointing to the prevalence of brightly colored drinks and heavily marketed snack foods. This concern aligns with findings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which reports that childhood obesity has more than tripled in the United States over the past several decades.

Diets high in processed foods are widely considered a contributing factor to this trend, along with increased risks for type 2 diabetes and other chronic conditions.

While the medical community emphasizes early detection and treatment as critical tools in fighting cancer, there is also growing emphasis on prevention through lifestyle changes, including diet. The American Institute for Cancer Research estimates that roughly 30–40% of cancer cases in the U.S. could be prevented through healthier diets, regular physical activity, and maintaining a healthy weight.

Nugent’s remarks also included praise for public figures like Robert Kennedy Jr who has advocated for changes in food policy and applied greater scrutiny of additives in food and medicine.

This reflects the wider “MAHA” movement and how they have been pushing for increased transparency in food labeling and stricter regulation of certain chemicals and preservatives. Recently, some food companies have responded to these demands by reducing artificial ingredients and offering more “clean label” products.

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This MAHA doctor’s viral video not only confirms the COVID pandemic was built on lies…

But he’s holding undeniable proof the next “PLANDEMIC” is starting now.

See his message here.