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Kent Ramsay's avatar
Kent Ramsay
3h

Trump still brags about Operation Warp Soeed and his administration is still 100 % pushing the bioweapon on infants and pregnant women and chemo patients and basically everyone. That is what Trump is doing. At this point the people who have done this should be in jail. Ending the injections entirely is not enough. There must be criminal charges and convictions.

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Anne-marie Nordin's avatar
Anne-marie Nordin
3h

Susie Viles was the problem

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