Under the direction of RFK Jr, the department of Health and Human Services just announced the launch of “Operation Stork Speed.” The operation is in place to ensure that the ingredients in infant formula are safe and wholesome.

The press release states,

“The FDA is announcing a set of actions and initiatives focused on infant formula, such as beginning the nutrient review process and increasing testing for heavy metals and other contaminants. The agency is also encouraging companies to develop new infant formulas and clarify opportunities to help inform consumers about formula ingredients. These enhanced FDA commitments are focused on making sure a strong supply of the sole source of nutrition for formula-fed babies and children remains available for one of our nation’s most vulnerable populations.”

This is a much needed step in order to make babies healthy again in America. In case you haven’t heard, infant formula is packed with fillers and toxins that have either potentially dangerous, or unknown effects on infant development.

However, there’s a matter even more pressing: Vaccine- Induced Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, better known as SIDS, that RFK needs to put at the forefront of his investigations.

We have reason to believe that vaccine-induced SIDS, is far more prominent and occurring more often than the general populace knows, and possibly, reaching epidemic proportions.



Despite Big Tech’s great lengths that they have gone to silence parents and their horror stories of dead babies days after their “wellness visits” you will find that these baby’s stories are starting to break through and are appearing on our timelines.



Due to under-reporting and the need to hide the true diagnosis of these infant deaths, many cases autopsy reports are just labelled as “SIDS” unexplained and just a natural occurrence that sometimes happen.



Many of these autopsy reports won’t tell you that within the last 48 hours, the now dead infant had just received their last round of immunizations at their local doctor’s office.



Most SIDS cases occur in infants between 1 and 4 months of age, with the peak incidence around 2 to 3 months. Its no coincidence that the current CDC schedule mandates that the main batches of infant immunizations are overloaded on these babies within those first 4 months:

Birth: Hepatitis B (HepB) vaccine.

1–2 months: HepB (second dose), DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis), Hib (Haemophilus influenzae type b), PCV (pneumococcal conjugate), IPV (inactivated poliovirus), and RV (rotavirus).

4 months: DTaP, Hib, PCV, IPV, RV.

And let’s not forget, the COVID Vaccine is still on the Infant Schedule, and in order for a baby to be considered “fully vaccinated” according to the CDC, they are required to have 6 Covid shots.. SIX!

Babies are dying, and RFK can stop it.

Anyone who has lost a child will tell you it is perhaps the worst pain imaginable. No parent should have to endure the pain and guilt of losing their infant daughter or son due to a preventable cause.

As the Vaccine Schedule steadily increases in quantity, so does the SIDS propaganda and excuses for the rise in SIDS, Mainly: Baby’s sleeping on their backs.



Decades ago, our parents and their babies slept on their bellies, yet, SIDS was far less frequent.

Yet, sadly, in America, SIDS remains the leading cause of death in infants between one month, and one year of age. As Dr. Michael J. Corwin points out in UpToDate, “.. approximately 2500 children per year die as a result of SIDS.”

While health journals and government websites will have you believe that this number is a result of a variety of lifestyle factors, or simply inexplicable incidents, the fact of the matter is that there does appear to be a very strong correlation between vaccines and SIDS.

Children’s Health Defense interviewed Dr. Paul Thomas on the subject, and what he revealed was very enlightening. Dr. Thomas explained that there are 6 datasets of studies proving the vaccine-SIDS correlation, and that 97% of children who died from SIDS, died within 10 days of getting a vaccine.

97% is about as high of a number you will get in such a study, so, the correlation is fairly obvious. To further emphasize it, however, you can even look at the statistics in the state with the strictest immunization guidelines for children—Mississippi.

Mississippi not only has the strictest vaccine guidelines, with ZERO religious exemptions for children who attend schools, and very minimal medical exemptions. The state also has the highest rate of Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID) in the country—by far.

There’s a very clear scientific reason for this correlation. Due to infants’ immature cytochrome P450 (CYP450) enzymes, they are not able to metabolize vaccine ingredients the way an adult might be able to.

The People’s Voice states:

“The study analyzed scientific literature, pharmacogenetic data, and epidemiological studies, focusing on how infants’ immature cytochrome P450 (CYP450) enzymes impact the metabolism of vaccine excipients. These inactive ingredients, combined with variable immune responses, may pose significant safety risks, contributing to adverse outcomes like SIDS in vulnerable infants. The Defender reports: CYP450 enzymes, largely found in the liver, are crucial for metabolizing drugs.”

If we know infants cannot process these toxic products, why does the medical industry insist on bombarding their tiny bodies with several viles in one wellness visit?

It’s truly sickening, and we have no shortage of horror stories to prove the point.

In fact, as far back as 1879. Dr. William Hycheman observed what he described as “malignant sores, foul sloughing, hearts empty or congested with clots …” in more than a dozen children who had died due to vaccines.”

And while you may think vaccine science MUST have come far enough that such a horrific scene would no longer occur, that is far from the case.

Dr. Pierre Kory recently told Children’s Health Defense the heartbreaking story of how a set of infant twins died on the same day of their vaccinations. Within 24 hours of their vaccine appointments, these once healthy, beautiful, twin babies became limp, their little bellies turned into potbellies, and “looked like they were dying” which, tragically, it turned out that they were. The babies died.

And not long ago, here on Died Suddenly, we told the story of baby Owen Matthew Stokes, who tragically passed away 48 hours after his two month vaccinations. His mother posted the horrific story of how her baby died in absolute agony.

She explained in a social media post how she had gone to work the next day and left her infant with her mother the day after the baby’s “wellness visit”. The baby cried and cried for hours, the grandmother thinking it was just gas or colic, and the baby finally fell asleep after crying himself into complete exhaustion— where the grandmother found him dead and lifeless 45 minutes later.



The mother posted her heartbreaking account: “My little boy died and I wasn’t there. The next time I got to hold him he was lifeless in my arms. And he didn’t go peacefully in his sleep, he suffered. But yet we were told he died from SIDS.”

Absolutely heartbreaking.

Is this the path we really want to continue down, as a nation? The solution is so obvious and so simple: STOP vaccinating your baby, and stop the CDC from forcing false information down our throats.

One look at the 2024 CDC vaccine schedule for in utero to 12 months (see image above), and you’ll realize how misled America truly is on this subject. No baby should have to die at the hands of government misinformation, and no parent should have to live with the guilt.



There is overwhelming evidence correlating SIDS and infant immunizations- Yet, even today, if you were to try and take your newborn infant to the pediatricians office, they would try and guilt you into injecting your child with the full schedule of vaccinations. Most pediatricians won’t accept your child at all as a patient if they are not vaccinated.



Why is that?



According to a whistleblower article by Wellness and Equality, Blue Cross Blue Shield pays pediatricians a $40,000 bonus for fully vaccinating 100 patients under the age of 2. BUT pediatricians lose the whole bonus unless at least 63% of patients are fully vaccinated— and that includes the flu vaccine.



So it’s not just $400 on your child’s head–it could be the whole bonus.

RFK MUST immediately investigate the SIDS Epidemic and the Infant vaccination schedule. It must become his immediate priority.





Trying to find a doctor now who will accept unvaccinated patients and children is near impossible in some progressive cities and states; Remembering the horrors of the covid pandemic, Doctors, psychiatrists, and specialists were refusing patients left and right who were unvaccinated for covid. Most doctors would not even write their covid patients life-saving prescriptions of ivermectin and HCQ.



