The battle over peptides just took a dramatic turn.

According to The New York Times, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is prepared to step in if necessary to restore access to several popular compounded peptides—even if it means overruling the FDA’s ultimate decision.

The report notes that while FDA advisory committee votes are nonbinding, the HHS Secretary has the legal authority to overrule the agency’s final determination in rare circumstances.

According to the Times, Kennedy has expressed interest in making the final decision himself and has reportedly leaned toward adding peptides back to the FDA’s compounding list if the agency declines to do so.

That revelation comes just days after a major FDA advisory panel voted in favor of allowing compounding pharmacies to manufacture six of the seven peptides under review, including several that have become household names in the health and longevity community.

Among those receiving favorable recommendations were BPC-157, TB-500, KPV, MOTS-C, Semax, and Epitalon.

The FDA is not required to follow those recommendations, but they represent a major shift from the agency’s previous position, which argued there was insufficient evidence to justify broader access. FDA reviewers had previously recommended keeping restrictions in place, citing limited human clinical data and unanswered safety questions.

Kennedy, however, has been one of the most outspoken public supporters of peptides.

Earlier this year, he criticized the previous regulatory approach, arguing that restricting legitimate compounding only fueled a massive gray market where consumers purchase unregulated research chemicals online instead of obtaining physician-supervised products from licensed pharmacies.

His position has been that a regulated pathway offers greater transparency, quality control, and patient safety than forcing demand underground.

This development also comes amid growing excitement surrounding peptide therapies following the explosive success of GLP-1 medications.

As Died Suddenly News recently reported, Kennedy has predicted that advances in peptide science—including GLP-1 research—could dramatically change how America treats chronic disease in the years ahead. Many researchers believe peptides may eventually play roles in areas ranging from metabolism and inflammation to tissue repair and potentially even cancer research.

For patients and physicians who have followed this debate closely, the latest developments represent the strongest indication yet that federal policy may be shifting.

If the agency rejects the advisory committee’s recommendations, the New York Times reports that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may be willing to make an extraordinarily rare decision: personally intervene and restore access to compounded peptides himself. If that happens, it would mark one of the most significant reversals of federal peptide policy in years.