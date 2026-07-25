Died Suddenly's Substack

Died Suddenly's Substack

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Coco's avatar
Coco
2d

Secretary Kennedy, though this is important, what is more important is SB1954 going to a vote after summer recess. Biologics and biosimilars are NOT interchangeable!. I know because I experienced it. Taken off a successful Biologic and put in a non related bioSiMILAR. If that passes, the FDA is removed , the doctor and patient are removed from the decision and the INSURANCE company is the ONLY one that will make the final decision. It GIVES the power only to them.

I thought we were going to remove the power of the Insurance Companies?

More important than peptides

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ged's avatar
ged
1d

He is being sabotaged from within

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