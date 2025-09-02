In late July 2025, U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. signed a directive officially removing thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative, from all influenza vaccines distributed in the United States- But here is what they lied to you about regarding mercury exposure.



Thimerosal is an ethylmercury compound historically used to prevent microbial contamination in multi-dose vaccine vials. Although it was removed from most childhood vaccines by 2001, flu shots remained one of the last types to contain it.

In June 2025, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee voted 5-1 to recommend that influenza vaccines be thimerosal-free.

On July 23, Kennedy formally adopted that recommendation, completing the long-anticipated transition.

“After more than two decades of delay, this action fulfills a long-overdue promise to protect our most vulnerable populations from unnecessary mercury exposure,” Kennedy stated.

Following the policy change, by the 2025–2026 flu season, all U.S. flu vaccines must be single-dose and mercury-free, aligning with standards already in place across Europe..

This mercury ban is part of a broader sweep of changes implemented during Kennedy’s first six months at HHS as part of the “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) initiative Axios.

Notable actions include:

Removal of the entire ACIP membership (17 members), replaced with new appointees.





Ending COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for healthy children and pregnant women (May 2025).





Cancellation of $500 million in mRNA vaccine research contracts, shifting funding to alternative platforms.





Overhaul of the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program and creation of an autism disease registry to investigate perceived root causes of autism.





Phasing out artificial food dyes, including a focus on eliminating petroleum-based dyes by 2026, after the FDA’s ban of Red 3 in early 2025.





Public Health “Experts” Response

Kennedy banned thimerosal from all U.S. flu vaccines, compelling the use of mercury-free, single-dose alternatives, effective in the 2025–2026 flu season. This action was part of a broader realignment of U.S. vaccine and public health policy under his MAHA agenda, including changes to vaccine advisory panels, COVID-19 vaccination guidance, research funding, and food safety regulations.

These developments embody a significant policy realignment in U.S. public health—with supporters lauding prioritizing safety and critics warning of unintended consequences.

The so-called experts of course expressed concern that these shifts could lead to decreased vaccination rates, disease outbreaks, or undermined public trust in vaccines.

