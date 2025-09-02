Died Suddenly's Substack

Died Suddenly's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Danilo's avatar
Danilo
3d

Best thing is not to get jabbed with anything and anyone including a fist jab.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
JD's avatar
JD
3d

I stopped getting the flu vaccine ever since they rammed the covid jab down our throats

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
87 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Died Suddenly News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture