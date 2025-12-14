For years liberals have called RFK Jr a QUACK… an ALARMIST… and a CONSPIRACY THEORIST.



After 20 Years, Thimerosal Finally Removed from America’s Vaccine Supply

The U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has formally confirmed that thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative long criticized for its neurotoxic properties, has been completely removed from all vaccines distributed nationwide.

Although the directive was signed on July 23, it has now been fully implemented, bringing an end to what Kennedy’s supporters describe as decades of policy driven more by political and pharmaceutical interests than by individual health autonomy.

While thimerosal was largely eliminated from pediatric vaccines beginning in 2001, it continued to be used in approximately 5 percent of multi-dose influenza vaccines, resulting in ongoing exposure to ethylmercury for children, pregnant women, and adults. Ethylmercury is known to cross the blood-brain barrier and, according to critics, may remain in brain tissue for extended periods.

Kennedy addressed the issue directly in an official statement, asserting that the continued use of mercury in vaccines was unjustifiable. “Administering even trace amounts of mercury to children when safer, mercury-free options are readily available contradicts both common sense and the fundamental principles of public health,” he said.

A long-time advocate for medical choice and open scientific debate, Kennedy framed the move as a long-overdue correction. In a video message released following the decision, he stated, “After more than twenty years of inaction, this step finally delivers on a promise to reduce unnecessary chemical exposure for our most vulnerable populations.”

The policy change follows recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Kennedy recently restructured the committee, replacing what he characterized as industry-aligned officials with independent experts, a move he said was necessary to restore public trust and ensure vaccine policy decisions are guided by transparency rather than corporate influence.





