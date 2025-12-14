Died Suddenly's Substack

Died Suddenly's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AMV's avatar
AMV
19h

It’s a small step to the removal of all vaccines. They have not been proven safe! It’s all a scam. We’ve been duped for generations. Time to admit to multi level deceptions. It’s exhausting just thinking about it all!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
AmericanVeteran's avatar
AmericanVeteran
18h

Except the problem is that now NO ONE TRUSTS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT. I still wont be injecting this poison into my children. I will be warning my children if they have kids to not inject their children with this toxic poison. So, this is NOT going to remove the distrust & distain from our awakened society after the 40 years of American legislators, Big pHARMA, the FDA & CDC all being in cahoots to poison American CHILDREN.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
42 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Died Suddenly News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture