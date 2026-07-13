The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is moving forward with plans to establish an official injury table for COVID-19 vaccines under the federal Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP), marking what could become a significant development for individuals seeking compensation for vaccine-related injuries.

According to a summary of a proposed rule released on July 1, HHS intends to create a table identifying injuries that are presumed to have been caused by COVID-19 vaccines when supported by what the agency describes as “compelling, reliable, valid, medical, and scientific evidence.” The table would also specify the time frame in which those injuries must appear following vaccination in order to qualify for the presumption.

The full proposed rule has not yet been published, but the summary states that the injury table would apply to covered COVID-19 countermeasures under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act. COVID-19 vaccines were covered under the program because emergency declarations issued during the pandemic allowed vaccines and other countermeasures to receive liability protections while providing a pathway for compensation through the CICP.

HHS officials noted that Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who recently announced the end of the COVID-19 emergency declaration, remains authorized under those declarations to administer benefits for eligible vaccine injury claims through the program.

An HHS spokesperson said the proposal is intended to improve transparency surrounding both the benefits and known risks associated with medical countermeasures. Additional details are expected once the proposal is officially published in the Federal Register.

Calls for an official COVID-19 vaccine injury table have existed for several years. In 2025, attorney Aaron Siri wrote to Kennedy urging the department to establish one, citing language in the PREP Act stating that the health secretary “shall by regulation establish a table identifying covered injuries” that are presumed to result from covered countermeasures. Siri argued that creating the table would make it easier for injured individuals to navigate the compensation process.

Others are waiting to see exactly what injuries will be included. Richard Hughes IV, a former Moderna executive representing health organizations in ongoing litigation involving vaccine policy, said the final version of the table will determine its overall significance.

Dr. Joel Wallskog, who says he developed transverse myelitis and other health complications following COVID-19 vaccination, expressed concern that the proposal may only formalize injuries already recognized by the CICP. He said individuals whose claims have previously been denied may see little change unless additional conditions are added to the table.

Erica Samp, who also says she suffered a vaccine injury, said she supports the proposal but is closely watching the details, particularly which injuries will ultimately qualify for compensation.

The CICP, which is administered by HHS, has compensated a limited number of COVID-19 vaccine injury claims since the vaccines became available. Through June, the program had approved 60 claims, with nearly all involving myocarditis. According to program data, the average compensation has been approximately $4,000, excluding several larger awards, while the overwhelming majority of submitted claims have been denied.

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine reported in 2024 that available evidence supports a causal relationship between COVID-19 vaccines and myocarditis as well as shoulder injuries related to vaccine administration. Other organizations, including React19, have argued that additional vaccine-related conditions should also be recognized as qualifying injuries under the federal compensation program.