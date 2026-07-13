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Mic's avatar
Mic
2d

Kind of late( IMO). As long as a “doctor” didn’t determine the cause of the injury…., good luck! The medical profession still is offering the shot(s), so I am quite skeptical of this.

I sense another charade/ political theater.

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Justin Santo Domingo's avatar
Justin Santo Domingo
2d

Repeal the 1986 NCVIA first. American taxpayers should not be paying out for “vaccine” injuries - manufacturers are liable for the damages. Compensation comes from the manufacturers of dangerous and/or ineffective products, not from the U.S. taxpayer. So, bottom line, stop pretending to want to fix the problem. The government is the problem, so another table is another grift.

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