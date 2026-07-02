Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz just dropped a bombshell report: more than one million people are enrolled in Obamacare plans with no Social Security number on file.

With the number of enrollees so high, it is clear this discovery is not a minor paperwork glitch. It is a glaring warning sign of systemic fraud that has been allowed to fester for years under the previous administration.

RFK Jr. put it plainly: the Obamacare marketplace is “plagued by fraud in large part because the Biden administration dismantled basic program integrity guardrails.” Why, he asked, are American taxpayers paying for people whose very existence cannot even be verified through standard identification?

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The statistics tell a damning story. Current enrollment in ACA exchange plans sits at roughly 19.2 million — already down significantly from inflated peaks under Biden-era policies.

According to a report from the Budget Committee, Trump administration officials estimate that improper, phantom, and outright fraudulent enrollments reached as high as 5.6 million in 2025.

The Trump administration has already removed nearly three million bad actors from the rolls, with another 2.6 million targeted for removal. Included in the remaining fraud is that disturbing figure of over one million enrollees lacking any Social Security number.

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Conservatives have long warned that Obamacare was a poorly designed, top-heavy system ripe for abuse. The enhanced subsidies and relaxed eligibility checks pushed through during the Biden years supercharged that problem.

Enrollment surged as rogue insurance brokers and bad actors exploited loopholes. These “agents” would sign up unsuspecting Americans — or invent phantom enrollees — into zero-premium plans, collect fat commissions from insurers, and leave taxpayers on the hook for the subsidies.

Many never even knew they were enrolled. Others were enrolled using fake or incomplete identities.

In a recent Fox interview, Dr. Oz highlighted the role of these shady operators: rogue agents enrolling people in plans they never requested, refusing to provide Social Security numbers as a deliberate tactic.

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This entire operation was a huge red flag that went ignored for far too long. The Biden administration’s decision to weaken verification requirements, expand special enrollment periods, and prioritize volume over integrity opened the floodgates.

Partisan resistance even blocked common-sense reforms that could have protected the program, proving once again, that the uniparty is merely loyal to the system, not the people.



Perhaps worst of all, the financial cost to working Americans is staggering. Estimates put the annual fraud tab at around $10 billion in recent years.

That is real money — money taken from taxpayers who play by the rules, pay their premiums, and expect government programs to serve citizens, not scam artists. Every fraudulent subsidy paid out is a dollar that could have gone toward reducing the deficit, lowering taxes, or strengthening actual safety nets for those who truly need them.

This scandal fits a familiar pattern. When Democrats expand government programs with minimal oversight, waste and abuse follow.

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They’ll brag about all of their big-government solutions, but they’ll never disclose the fine print. We saw this phenomenon with expanded unemployment benefits during COVID that fueled labor shortages, and we see it now in Medicaid expansion states drowning in improper payments.

Obamacare was sold as compassionate reform; in practice, it became another vehicle for bureaucratic bloat and political patronage.

The lack of Social Security numbers on over a million records is not just an administrative failure, it is evidence that basic identity verification was treated as optional.

The good news, however, is that accountability has returned. Under President Trump, with RFK Jr. at HHS and Dr. Oz at CMS, the administration has adopted a zero-tolerance approach.

They are working directly with insurers to cancel fraudulent policies and claw back every improperly paid taxpayer dollar. New rules restoring income verification, tightening enrollment processes, and cracking down on duplicate or phantom coverage are already bearing fruit. Enrollment is normalizing downward as the fraud is stripped away.

While the left is dismissing this report as “partisan theater” or is claiming that “most” enrollees are legitimate, their criticism misses the point entirely.

Even if only a fraction of those one million no-SSN cases represent outright fraud, the scale of improper enrollments — millions removed already — shows the system was broken by design.

A program that is this vulnerable to exploitation does not deserve blind defense. It deserves aggressive reform. Fraudsters who exploited the system should face consequences, not continued subsidies.

The revelation from RFK Jr. and Dr. Oz should serve as a wake-up call. Obamacare has always been more about expanding government control than delivering affordable, quality care. It is time to end this racket.

The government needs to clean up the remaining waste, restore proper safeguards, and move toward healthcare solutions that reward responsibility rather than rewarding those who game the system. American taxpayers have footed the bill long enough.

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