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Died Suddenly's Substack

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Brendaria Harvey's avatar
Brendaria Harvey
7dEdited

We knew it. Everything they ever manifested was always at our expense. We are the Goyim, the cattle, the slaves that are allowed to exist only for their benefit. THE USELESS EATERS!!😔

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
7d

As I recall, Obummercare has been around for about 15 years. Imagine all the corruption and grifting over that time by millions of thieves. Never mind, taxpayers still love paying for this crap.

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