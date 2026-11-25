Most people have never heard of Kaposi’s sarcoma. That might be changing.

On November 21, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden posted a chart built from records that MD Anderson Cancer Center released through a public records request. The chart shows that there were 120 Kaposi’s sarcoma cases logged in 2018, 150 in 2019 and 163 in 2020. Then 2021 hit, and the count jumped to 348 and then climbed again to 394 in 2023 and 422 in 2024.

Bowden put it plainly: a dramatic jump in cases following the rollout of the COVID shots. The post has been viewed more than 70,000 times.

Kaposi’s sarcoma is a cancer of the cells that line the blood and lymph vessels. It’s caused by human herpesvirus 8, and it usually shows up as red, purple or brown lesions on the skin.

Plenty of people carry the virus and never get sick. The cancer tends to show up when the immune system is weakened, which is why it became so closely tied to AIDS in the 1980s.

Bowden followed up with a published case report of a man in his seventies, described as healthy and HIV-negative, who developed the cancer about a week after his third COVID shot.

Twitter user Tom Czerniawski, who keeps a running collection of vaccine injury case files, replied that sarcomas are “heavily represented” in what he’s gathered.

He attached several journal pages, including a 2024 case report in Cureus titled “Sporadic Kaposi Sarcoma Following a COVID-19 Vaccine: Mere Coincidence or Something More?”

Another account admitted she’d never heard of the condition until she saw Bowden’s chart. So she went digging in VAERS, the federal vaccine injury reporting system. She flagged three reports.

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One was a death the day after a second Pfizer dose, from a lot she says is tied to 142 death reports. Another involved a man with HIV whose Kaposi’s sarcoma got worse after the Jynneos mpox shot.

The third was a 73-year-old Florida man who got a Pfizer booster and a flu shot on the same day.

A jump from 163 cases to 348 in a single year is the kind of thing somebody with a budget and a lab should be looking into, and right now it’s mostly people on X doing the asking.

While people debate where these cancers are coming from, a separate story shows what happens to patients once they’re in the system. A clip shared by @jackunheard this month reports that some hospitals have charged cancer patients up to five times more for drugs while keeping the federal discounts meant to bring those costs down.

It centers on the 340B drug program. According to the post, patients in North Carolina paid full markup while hospitals pocketed the savings. The program has grown from $12 billion in 2015 to a projected $100 billion this year. Hospitals don’t have to say where that money goes, and federal auditors have already found more than 1,500 compliance violations.

What ties it all together is trust. Patients are told to trust the shots, trust the hospital and trust the bill. Then records come out through a public records request, or a federal audit turns up 1,500 violations, and that trust declines even further.

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