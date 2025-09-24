Former President Donald Trump stood alongside Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Mehmet Oz this week to unveil what they framed as “groundbreaking” findings on autism.

The trio claimed that acetaminophen, better known as Tylenol, when taken during pregnancy or given to infants, is a major contributor to autism and ADHD. They also suggested folate deficiency plays a role in developmental disorders.

“We think we’ve finally found answers,” Trump said at the announcement. “If you’re pregnant, don’t take Tylenol. Don’t give it to the baby.” The remarks immediately drew headlines — and raised alarms across the medical community.

A cornerstone of their narrative is a 2025 systematic review, led by Dr. Diddier Prada and others, that applies the Navigation Guide methodology to synthesize 46 individual studies examining prenatal acetaminophen exposure and later neurodevelopmental disorders. The review found that 27 of those studies reported “positive associations” between acetaminophen use and conditions such as autism and ADHD, while only a minority reported null or negative associations. Importantly, the authors note that higher-quality studies were more likely to show a positive relationship.

Complementing that review is recent work from Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. In August 2025, Harvard researchers published a meta-analysis of 46 prior studies analyzing prenatal acetaminophen exposure and neurodevelopmental outcomes.

Further data appears to bolster the link. Mount Sinai researchers recently published a study showing that prenatal exposure to acetaminophen correlates with higher rates of both autism and ADHD. Their analysis, guided by the Navigation Guide framework, emphasized that the “higher-quality” studies within their review were more likely to yield positive associations.

The Mount Sinai team argued that even a modest increase in risk could have significant public health implications, given how commonly acetaminophen is used in pregnancy.

After Donald Trump warned pregnant women not to take Tylenol, clips started popping up on X of liberal expectant moms doing the exact opposite — filming themselves swallowing the over-the-counter pain reliever on camera.

The videos have spread quickly, some racking up hundreds of thousands of views and thousands of shares as part of a wider wave of online reaction.

For many, it’s less about the pill itself and more about making a political statement, turning a routine medicine into a flashpoint in the ongoing culture clash around health and politics.

Beyond the acetaminophen angle, the Trump-RFK Jr. announcement also points to folate metabolism as a possible contributing factor. The administration is pushing leucovorin (a form of folinic acid) as a treatment for subsets of autistic patients who may have cerebral folate deficiency. This aligns with existing interest in metabolic and epigenetic pathways in autism, including folate transport, methylation pathways, and genetic polymorphisms in folate metabolism.

In response to the evidence, the FDA has formally initiated a label change for acetaminophen, advising physicians of a possible association between prenatal use and neurological conditions like autism and ADHD. The move is presented as precautionary rather than definitive. During the announcement, Commissioner Marty Makary stated the decision is rooted in “a considerable body of evidence” rather than conclusive proof.

Support Died Suddenly by supporting our sponsors. Gold is predicted to go up another 30% in value before the end of the year. The time to invest in precious metals is now! Click Here to get your FREE Gold and Silver Catalogue: StolenLiberties.com