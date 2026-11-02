Died Suddenly's Substack

Died Suddenly’s Substack

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Dave's avatar
Dave
9h

And how do you control your population you scare them shitless.

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Tiny Notes from the Bible's avatar
Tiny Notes from the Bible
9h

Life and death is in the hands of the Lord. Can't be helped if we are going to die of hunger or nuclear catastrophic incident or anything else. Even in the bunkers death can come anywhere.

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