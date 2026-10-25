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Judah Rein | Health Crusader's avatar
Judah Rein | Health Crusader
3d

Evil is afoot.

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Nigel's avatar
Nigel
3d

Just straight up sentencing these children to a life loaded with a myriad of health issues and money for big pharma. Pure Evil

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