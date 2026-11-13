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Died Suddenly’s Substack

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Mike's avatar
Mike
2d

Where is Bill Gates?? “Prophetic” SOB

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Laura Cordova's avatar
Laura Cordova
2d

These Democrats will do anything to make this administration look bad. They are evil bastards!

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