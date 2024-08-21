𝐍𝐀𝐍𝐎𝐁𝐎𝐓𝐒 𝐆𝐑𝐎𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐒𝐈𝐋𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐈𝐍𝐒𝐈𝐃𝐄 𝐕𝐀𝐗𝐗𝐄𝐃 The lead researcher in the nanobot shot study has found “self assembled entities” inside blood taken from the jabbed. Shockingly, the individual received a kid’s dose of mRNA and has experienced no side effects, other than nanobots secretly growing inside their body.

Dr. Young Mi Lee is documenting that the nanobots are continuing to grow, as long as they have access to fuel, from interactions with EMF and 5G. Don’t miss our exclusive interview with Dr. Lee and Dr. Broudy below.

New Japanese study proves Pfizer and Moderna v*ccines contain unauthorized “animated worm-like” entities, invisible to the human eye, which swim, wiggle, and assemble themselves into complex structures, which cause clots inside the body. (What embalmer Richard Hirschman found and exposed in the film Died Suddenly).

