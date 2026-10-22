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Blaze Nathan's avatar
Blaze Nathan
6d

Do the elderly "participants" have a choice? If they are in nursing homes, is this experiment mandated on them? If they are frail and possibly have dementia, how can they "consent"? I am 75 but haven't had a vaccine for 40 years (the one time I took a flu shot, free at the office, I got the flu! and that was the end of it for me). I have done a lot of research over the decades and do not take ANY kind of pharmaceutical poison, because I know better. For seniors who always "trusted their doctor" this will be a slaughter. Will the "study" ever tell us the truth? Or will the deaths be due to "old age/natural causes"? OUTRAGEOUS.

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Unjabbed Mick's avatar
Unjabbed Mick
6dEdited

They'll use every opportunity to inject this deadly mRNA shit into us all! That's why those with a brain have suddenly become 'Vax Sceptics'. It's the safest form of self-preservation now we know they want to depopulate the planet - starting with the old, vulnerable and infirm.

That's why, when I recently (2024) had to have two separate operations, I served a letter to the surgeons and teams participating in my Hip replacement and my Hernia repair, so that they had my rejection of any unrelate jabs, on record. No 'misunderstanding' about me being given OTHER INJECTIONS (vaccines?) that were not directly or necessarily related to my two specific medical procedures!

Yes, I don't care if they think I'm a 'nut case' because I'm still here with (hopefully) no mRNA vax poisoning nor 'side effects'! I can't be totally positive I wasn't 'got at' whilst unconscious, but I hope their other, less cranky, patients will be seen as easier targets if mRNA poisoning (jabbing) is their sinister, covert and underlying instruction from above?

To further compound my paranoia, my letter included my instruction to deny of any use of 'donated blood', in the event of an 'emergency'. I believe all blood from 'donors' is kept and stored, by blood type, in non-analysed containers. This means donated blood from mRNA vaxxed blood is mixed with blood from the unvaxxed. In my opinion, this would render all those receiving donated blood as 'vaxxed', whether they agreed or not.

I'm 81, fit, active and generally in good health, so I want to live as long as I can, without being damaged or 'injured' by these dangerous 'Experimental' mRNA injections.

Unjabbed Mick. We live longer!

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