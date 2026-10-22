Moderna is preparing to launch one of the largest mRNA vaccine trials ever conducted, involving up to 410,000 elderly people, even as new revelations about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine raise serious questions about how pharmaceutical companies and health authorities handled early warnings of potentially deadly side effects.

The massive clinical trial, called DAN-COMBO, will involve adults aged 65 and older, primarily in Denmark, and compare Moderna’s experimental combination COVID-19 and flu vaccine against two separate shots.

According to Children’s Health Defense, the trial could involve approximately one-third of Denmark’s elderly population.

But several physicians and researchers are raising serious concerns about the experiment, particularly its safety and design.

Brian Hooker, chief scientific officer of Children’s Health Defense, called the proposed trial a “catastrophe in the making,” pointing to reports of cardiac problems, blood clotting disorders, and other serious health conditions following previous mRNA vaccination campaigns.

One particularly troubling detail is that the study has no placebo group. Every participant will receive either the experimental combination vaccine or separate COVID-19 and influenza vaccines.

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Participants will also know which vaccines they are receiving, raising questions about potential bias in the study’s results.

An earlier clinical trial involving Moderna’s combination vaccine reportedly found that participants aged 65 and older had 38% higher odds of experiencing a serious adverse event compared with the control group.

In that study, 71 of 2,011 participants receiving the combination vaccine experienced serious adverse events, compared with 52 of 2,006 participants in the comparison group.

Meanwhile, researchers reviewing Moderna’s experimental mRNA influenza vaccine reported additional safety concerns, including higher rates of serious adverse events than those observed with conventional flu vaccines.

These findings have intensified calls for greater scrutiny before expanding the technology to hundreds of thousands of elderly patients.

And now, another study is raising questions about what health authorities knew during the original COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

A peer-reviewed study published in September 2026 in EXCLI Journal examined Israeli Ministry of Health records involving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Researchers reviewed 531 hospitalization records and 67 reported deaths, documenting serious medical events following vaccination between March 2021 and May 2022.

Among the hospitalization records, 250 involved myocarditis or pericarditis, conditions characterized by inflammation of the heart muscle or surrounding tissue.

The findings were particularly striking among younger patients.

Of 211 hospitalized patients under age 30, approximately 72% had myocarditis or pericarditis recorded in their medical records. Many reportedly had no significant prior medical history.

The researchers also identified two myocarditis-related deaths in patients under age 50.

Perhaps most troubling were questions surrounding when this information became available.

According to the study, Israeli health officials and Pfizer received early reports of serious cardiac events in 2021, yet public warnings about the safety signal were delayed for several months.

The researchers argued that the delay may have affected physicians’ awareness and patients’ ability to make informed medical decisions.

The records document reported events following vaccination, although they do not establish that every hospitalization or death was caused by the vaccine.

Still, the implications are significant.

As Moderna prepares to expose an enormous elderly population to its latest mRNA vaccine technology, the Israeli records have revived difficult questions about transparency, informed consent, and how quickly manufacturers disclose emerging safety concerns.