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Christiane St-Pierre's avatar
Christiane St-Pierre
2d

This is a joke. You call the medical system a cartel and yet you want to keep them around. No vaccines and meds are safe and effective. Nothing that comes from this medical and pharma cartel is for our health. It's all for money and still, you want to keep this cartel around and believe that they will do what? create a better system that would cure people? They are doing all that they do for money. What makes you think that will change.

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Truthseeker's avatar
Truthseeker
2d

And still full of aluminum, which is equally dangerous! This is just a pacifier, while it's business as usual!

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