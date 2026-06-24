This year, RFK Jr. achieved what countless parents, doctors, and truth-seekers have demanded for decades: the removal of mercury from all vaccines. No more thimerosal preservatives in childhood shots, flu vaccines, or any other jab pushed by the pharmaceutical cartel. It’s a long-overdue reckoning with the harmful neurotoxins that Big Pharma has been injecting into America’s children, pregnant women, and elderly for generations.

RFK confirmed the major development in a video circulating on social media, where he certainly did not mince words. He slammed the double standard that let mercury linger in vaccines while it was phased out of lamps, cosmetics, and batteries. He highlighted how thimerosal—a mercury compound—has never even undergone proper human safety testing, despite being labeled “hazardous waste” on its own packaging.

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He’s right. For conservatives who have fought vaccine mandates, autism cover-ups, and the erosion of parental rights, THIS is the vindication we have been waiting for.

We’ve watched for decades as the Left and their media allies branded concerned parents “anti-science” for questioning why a known neurotoxin existed in shots given to infants. And now, RFK Jr., once dismissed as a fringe voice, is delivering results in the Trump administration’s health revolution.

But let’s be clear—this victory doesn’t erase the damage already done. For over 80 years, mercury and a cocktail of other toxins have flooded the bloodstreams of millions.

Thimerosal wasn’t some accidental additive; it was a cheap preservative Big Pharma defended tooth and nail, even as independent researchers linked it to rising rates of autism, ADHD, neurological disorders, and autoimmune conditions.

And the CDC knew about all of it. RFK Jr. explained on a podcast appearance in 2025, that not only is Thimerosal linked to these adverse effects, but that the CDC was aware of the studies and still permitted the ingredient in vaccines.

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To make matters worse, the COVID era supercharged the toxin crisis. Experimental mRNA shots—rushed through under emergency use, mandated by Biden’s regime, and laced with spike proteins, graphene-like structures, and undisclosed nanotech—left countless Americans grappling with chronic inflammation, heart issues, blood clots, and “turbo cancers.” Excess deaths didn’t spike from the virus alone; they followed the jab rollout.

Here at Died Suddenly News, we have consistently documented these tragic COVID shot-related deaths, because they were not mere coincidences. Young athletes collapsing, healthy adults dropping dead, and fertility plummeting, were all the predictable fallout of treating the human body like a pharma lab rat.

Big Pharma’s profits soared into the hundreds of billions while families buried loved ones and fought for medical freedom. Meanwhile, the same elites who mocked “my body, my choice” on abortion suddenly demanded universal compliance—or lose your job, your school spot, your military career.

This is why RFK Jr.’s mercury ban, while historic, is only the beginning. The real fight now is detoxifying the bodies of those already exposed—from routine childhood immunizations to dental amalgams, to nanotech-laden COVID shots. Thankfully, we have a real solution to that problem: Clarity.

Clarity is the breakthrough, natural supplement that is changing lives for the better. As we recently pointed out on the Died Suddenly X account, from baby immunizations to dental work, over 80% of Americans have been exposed to Big Pharma’s nanotech. Clarity is proven to clear the human body and brain of toxins, microplastics, and nanotech debris.

In a recent interview, the man behind the product, Matt Hazen, explained the rigorous testing that the product underwent, including 6 rounds of third party testing at different labs, to ensure its safety and effectiveness at detoxing the body. Watch:

Clarity supports the body’s natural detox pathways without harsh side effects. It’s made with 100% naturally occurring Zeolite, and is safe for all ages—your pets can take it too! All you need is just a few drops under the tongue 2 times a day. Users report clearer thinking, reduced inflammation, restored energy, and relief from the vague “post-vax” symptoms that plague so many. It’s not snake oil or government-approved placebo; it’s a practical tool for health sovereignty, backed by real-world results from families who refused to wait for FDA slow-walking.

If you’re interested in protecting yourself and your family from the numerous toxins that most of us have unwittingly consumed, visit ClearTheFog.org, or click on the banner below to learn more and order your first bottle for 15% off during Clarity’s 4th of July sale.

The reality is, while we should celebrate RFK Jr.’s win and push for further reforms, we can’t ignore the millions already harmed. Clarity empowers families to take back control and reject the dependency Big Pharma demands from us. Because this moment isn’t just about one ingredient in one shot, it’s about reclaiming America’s health from the grip of the greedy and corrupt medical-industrial complex.

For every family still suffering the fallout, Clarity offers hope. It’s time to clear the fog—literally and figuratively. Order a bottle (or a few) today for 15% off at ClearTheFog.org and join the movement to restore God-given health to a nation that deserves better than Big Pharma’s lies.