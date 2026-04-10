Today, First Lady Melania Trump became the hero we knew we needed, but did not know we would receive—especially from the Trump administration.

She just addressed the nation in a press conference, where she responded to the multiple smears from media organizations and news personalities regarding her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

She detailed that not only were the accusations complete lies, but that such lies are precisely why Congress must act to reveal the truth about the Epstein files.

Watch:

She wants the full truth to come out, and so does America.

President Trump’s supporters, in particular, have long anticipated the release of the unredacted files, and rightfully so.

For the entire 2024 campaign, Trump vowed to release the Epstein files as the 47th President, in a display of solidarity with the young victims of not just Jeffrey Epstein, but of child trafficking in general.



It was one of the hallmarks of his campaign, and certainly not an issue that his base believed would be the hurdle it indeed became.

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Though Trump had appointed Pam Bondi to the position of Attorney General in November of 2024 following his election victory, weeks after inauguration in January, the promise still remained empty.

Then, in February of 2025, Americans saw a glimmer of hope for the first time, except it came in a rather unconventional fashion.

Photos began circulating on social media of a group of conservative influencers holding up binders that read “The Epstein Files: Phase 1.”



That glimmer of hope promptly disappeared when Americans learned that the binders were so heavily redacted, they mostly contained basic information already available to the public.

It appeared the group had merely been invited to the White House to meet with Pam Bondi and participate in a photo op. Many Americans, including Trump supporters, perceived it as a publicity stunt.

Still, the Epstein debacle continued.

By May of 2025, former AG Bondi revealed that she had “no specific timeline” for the release of the files. The news served as a massive disappointment to so many Americans—so much so, in fact, that her failing image is reportedly what eventually led to the President replacing her as Attorney General last week.

Fast forward to November of the same year, and Congress was finally ready to hold a vote to release the files.

While the act to release the files passed, it was a typical game of politics to get there. Instead of remarking on the importance of transparency, Speaker Mike Johnson used it as an opportunity to criticize Democrats, accusing them of conveniently caring about releasing the files under Trump. Watch:

It was undoubtedly a fair point, but why put politics before transparency? Just expose the truth.

To this day, however, we still have yet to see the full truth. What we received following Congress’ vote was a watered down version of the atrocities that Epstein’s victims endured, and the nation deserved better.

America is sick of being strung along. At this point, the lack of transparency is actively working against the President, and thanks to his wife’s recent remarks, he is now aware of that fact.

The failure to release the unredacted files in a timely manner, and the efforts made by members of Congress to protect that decision, have only bred speculation. Speculation has only bred slanderous rumors against innocent people, like Melania.

As Melania said herself, now is the time for Congress “to act” and expose the full truth about what Jeffrey Epstein and his associates did, and who their accomplices were.