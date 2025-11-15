If you’re an American, this is your wake-up call to help secure your wealth with gold and silver before it’s too late. Request your FREE Gold and Silver Guide Here.

A Texas man is behind bars in Palm Beach County on accusations of making online threats to Jewish Floridians.

There’s one problem… he never actually made any direct threats.

According to court documents, Nicholas L. Ray, 28, of Spring, Texas, was arrested Monday and charged with four counts of extortion, four counts of written threats to kill and four counts of use of two-way communications.

His most recent post, dated October 15, read: “When Israel is purged it will be biblical.”

According to the arrest affidavit, Ray’s alleged victims of online verbal attacks included zionist activist Laura Loomer and conservative Jewish commentators Josh Hammer and Karol Markowicz.

Loomer claimed she was in fear for her life but according to her recent podcast, she hadn’t seen the tweets until authorities made her aware of them.

On October 9, Ray referred to Loomer and wrote: “Israel are the biggest lying Satanist pedophiles on the planet.”

A fourth alleged target was Seth Dillon, the CEO of the satire outlet The Babylon Bee. Authorities say Ray’s account, created in September 2025, also featured posts reacting to the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk — whose death fueled online theories about Israel’s involvement.

In one message allegedly directed at Dillon, Ray wrote, “conspiring with Israel about Charlie Kirk.”

Which is ironic, because Seth Dillon has inferred far, far worse towards America first Republicans, Insinuating we should “kill it before it kills us” .

In what many X users are also calling a threat to Megyn Kelly, Seth Dillon’s Babylon Bee recently published a shocking piece about Megyn Kelly being assassinated by Israel:

In a bold satirical jab amid the ongoing fallout from the deadly pager explosions in Lebanon, Seth Dillon, CEO of The Babylon Bee, oversaw the publication of “Megyn Kelly Gets Rid of Old Pager Just to be Safe.”

The piece depicted the former Fox News anchor preemptively discarding her outdated communication device out of paranoia over similar attacks, only for the trash can to mysteriously detonate.

Ray’s fiancee, Alicia, has taken to the internet and for help. In a post on Givesendgo this month, she wrote:

“I’am Nicholas Ray’s fiancé and the mother to our two kids. This week Nicholas was arrested and charged with multiple crimes over online tweets. Nicholas is nothing but an amazing father, partner, and provider. Nicholas works over 50 hours a week at a blue collar job to provide for our family. Nicholas has no prior arrests nor convictions in anyway whatsoever.

He is a God fearing honest man with an amazing heart and attitude. Within the 8 years of knowing him and loving him he has never once raised a finger at me, raised his voice at me or our kids.. he doesn’t have a violent bone in his body. Our boys and I are absolutely lost without him. He was our provider, protector, and hero - and now he’s gone. Ripped from our lives completely…”

“We’ve never spent more than 2 days apart from each other since conceiving our first son. We know him better than anyone, he’s such an amazing man with such a gentle soul. His up bringing was quite rough and all he’s ever wanted in life was a family that truly loves him,” Alicia said in a statement.

“His father spent most of his life in prison, Nicholas would never do anything to jeopardize his relationship with his sons. He had no idea he would end up in this position over tweets online.”

In another attack on free speech, FBI director Kash Patel’s girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, has filed multiple lawsuits over the circulation of conspiracy theories about her.

The lawsuits are against online influencers who have publicly accused Wilkins of being an agent of Israeli intelligence, and working as a “honeypot.” Wilkins has filed three defamation lawsuits against Elijah Schafer, former U.S Senate candidate Sam Parker, and Kyle Seraphin, a former FBI agent.

In a post on X responding to the lawsuit, Schaffer dismissed it as “the legal equivalent of your romantic partner getting mad at you for cheating on her in her dream.” He went on to describe it as “totally delusional and paranoid legal behavior,” adding that he “still can’t believe Kash is trusted w/ the FBI & sanctioned this stupidity.”

The walls are closing in. The powers-that-be are trying to find a way to criminalize free speech with no success due to protections within the first Amendment of the United States Constitution. We have reached a point where they are making examples out of people with high profile litigation and arrests for “antisemitism”.



