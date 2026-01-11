Click here to start removing toxins on a cellular level

A global review examining reports of cancer diagnoses and disease progression following Covid-19 vaccination was published earlier this month, shortly before the medical journal that hosted the paper became inaccessible following what it described as a cyberattack.

The review appeared on January 3 in Oncotarget, a peer-reviewed journal focused on oncology research. The paper was authored by researchers from Tufts University and Brown University, including Dr. Wafik El-Deiry of Brown and Dr. Charlotte Kuperwasser of Tufts University School of Medicine.

In the review, the researchers analyzed 69 previously published studies and case reports from around the world. Across those publications, they identified 333 instances in which cancer was newly diagnosed or rapidly worsened within weeks of Covid-19 vaccination.

The studies reviewed spanned the years 2020 through 2025 and included data from 27 countries, among them the United States, Japan, China, Italy, Spain, and South Korea. The authors noted that no single country accounted for a disproportionate number of reports, describing the findings as globally distributed.

Days after the paper’s publication, Oncotarget’s website became inaccessible, displaying a “Bad Gateway” error. The journal attributed the outage to an ongoing cyberattack that disrupted its online operations and prevented new studies from being properly indexed.

Oncotarget reported the incident to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which told news outlets that it “neither confirms nor denies the existence of any specific investigation” related to the incident.

Reporters also reached out to Oncotarget for comment regarding the reported cyberattack. In a message posted to the journal’s website before it went offline, Oncotarget said that access to newly published research had been disrupted.

Although the journal did not accuse a specific group of responsibility, it alleged without providing evidence that the hackers may be connected to PubPeer, an online forum where researchers can anonymously comment on published scientific papers.

PubPeer denied any involvement. In a statement to reporters, the organization said, “No officer, employee or volunteer at PubPeer has any involvement whatsoever with whatever is going on at that journal.” PubPeer describes its mission as facilitating post-publication peer review, allowing scientists to discuss and critique studies after they have already passed standard journal review processes.

In social media posts, Dr. El-Deiry said the outage interfered with access to newly published research. “Censorship of the scientific press is keeping important published information about Covid infection, Covid vaccines and cancer signals from reaching the scientific community and beyond,” he wrote in a post shared before the site became inaccessible. In another post on X, he added, “Censorship is alive and well in the US, and it has come into medicine in a big, awful way.”

According to the journal, technical issues began appearing around December 2025, when the site started slowing and glitching. Shortly after the review was published, the website went fully offline. Cyberattacks can disable websites through methods such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, which overwhelm servers with traffic, or through direct intrusion into systems to block access. During such incidents, websites often display error messages like “Bad Gateway” or “Service Unavailable.” Oncotarget indicated that published studies should be recoverable once the attack ends.

The review itself summarized findings from a range of large datasets and case reports. One U.S. study examined data from 1.3 million military service members and reported increases in certain blood cancers after 2021, when Covid-19 vaccines were introduced. Other studies included a review of approximately 300,000 people in Italy and an analysis involving 8.4 million individuals in South Korea. These reports described higher rates of thyroid, colon, lung, breast, and prostate cancers among vaccinated populations.

The authors also noted reports of localized reactions near injection sites, sudden flare-ups of previously stable slow-growing cancers, and instances where certain viruses associated with cancer, such as human herpesvirus 8, appeared to become active following vaccination. Across studies, findings varied by age, sex, vaccine type, and number of doses. Some reports described higher rates of certain cancers among individuals who received multiple doses or boosters, with differences observed between younger adults and seniors.

In their paper, the researchers emphasized that the review documents patterns reported in existing literature and does not establish a direct causal relationship. They wrote that the findings highlight “the need for rigorous epidemiologic, longitudinal, clinical, histopathological, forensic, and mechanistic studies” to further examine the observations described in the reviewed reports.