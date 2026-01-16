_______________________________

Two Major Studies Show the COVID Vaccine is linked to Turbo Cancer

Two large-scale studies examining health outcomes following Covid vaccination have drawn renewed attention after comments from epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, who said the findings point to significant increases in multiple forms of cancer among vaccinated populations.

According to Hulscher, the studies collectively analyzed data from approximately 8.7 million individuals, making them among the largest population-based reviews cited in this context to date. He described the results as “landmark” and said both studies independently reported elevated cancer risks that emerged after Covid vaccines were introduced.

In public remarks, Hulscher stated that the studies identified what he characterized as “massive increases” across several cancer types. While he did not limit his comments to a single form of cancer, he emphasized that the increases were observed across multiple categories rather than being isolated to one specific diagnosis. He described the overall findings as alarming and said they demand immediate attention from health authorities and the broader medical community.

“This is a disaster,” Hulscher said, referring to the implications of the reported data. “This has to be acknowledged immediately.”

The studies referenced by Hulscher evaluated large national and regional health datasets, tracking medical outcomes over time in vaccinated populations. By examining cancer incidence rates before and after widespread Covid vaccination campaigns, the researchers sought to identify changes in disease patterns at the population level. According to Hulscher’s summary, both studies reached similar conclusions despite being conducted independently and using different datasets.

The scale of the data—nearly nine million people combined—has been cited as a key feature of the research. Large population sizes are often used in epidemiological studies to detect trends that may not be visible in smaller clinical trials or case reports. Hulscher pointed to this scale as one reason the findings stood out, saying the size of the datasets reduced the likelihood that the observed patterns were due to random variation.

Hulscher also stressed that the increases reported were not limited to older populations alone. He said the data showed changes across different age groups, suggesting the patterns were not confined to those traditionally considered at highest cancer risk. According to his remarks, the findings raise questions about long-term health monitoring following mass vaccination campaigns.

The comments have circulated widely on social media and alternative media platforms, where they have prompted renewed debate over vaccine safety, long-term surveillance, and the interpretation of large epidemiological datasets. Supporters of further investigation argue that findings involving cancer outcomes require extended follow-up periods and detailed analysis to understand potential mechanisms and timelines.

Hulscher has called for broader recognition of the studies and urged medical institutions and regulatory bodies to address the reported increases directly. He has emphasized the importance of transparency and ongoing data analysis, saying the findings should be openly discussed rather than dismissed or ignored.

As attention continues to build around the studies, the focus has shifted to whether additional large-scale analyses will confirm or challenge the reported trends. For now, Hulscher maintains that the size and consistency of the data warrant immediate acknowledgment and further examination within the scientific and public health communities.

Some commentators have suggested that there is a possibility Covid vaccination could be connected to the prostate cancer diagnosis publicly disclosed by Scott Adams, pointing to studies they say show an increase in prostate cancer diagnoses following vaccination. According to claims circulating in these discussions, some large population studies have reported what they describe as a 69 percent increase in prostate cancer for instance linked to the Covid vaccines. Those making the argument emphasize that these findings, taken together with the timing of Adams’ diagnosis, raise questions about whether vaccination could have played a role in his illness, even if no definitive conclusion has been established.

Before passing away, Adams also publicly acknowledged that he received the Covid vaccine, a fact that has been referenced in conversations linking his health condition to broader vaccine safety debates. In past public statements and interviews, the Dilbert creator has said he chose to get vaccinated during the pandemic, making his case a focal point for those examining potential long-term outcomes associated with the shots.

