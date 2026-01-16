Died Suddenly's Substack

Died Suddenly's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AMV's avatar
AMV
1d

Results are not disputed but these jabs are still in the market. If half of us dropped dead today, they’d call it a coincidence and not remove the drugs. It’s up to you people, never listen to the medical political cartel, they want you sick, then dead! Pfizer murdered my husband, I know how and they are responsible! Died 10 days after diagnosis, not normal. If you haven’t noticed, many are injured and have passed that were just fine before taking the C-jabs. There are many bad batches. You’ve been scammed, do detox, never listen again. TWC.health My advice after years of research.

Reply
Share
11 replies
EllieM's avatar
EllieM
21h

I don't need a study to see how many people I know had been diagnosed with a fast-moving cancer, spreading to other organs in a matter of months. Two people very close to me had developed cancer (both had multiple Covid jabs)- one with tumors in his brain, the other with bladder cancer. Both were previously strong, active, healthy men. Both had surgeries to remove the tumor/infected organs, but both succumbed to their cancer soon afterwards. Yes, the Covid jabs activate dormant cancer cells and allow them to proliferate.....

Reply
Share
1 reply
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Died Suddenly News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture