A new study out of South Korea is raising serious questions about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. The research, covering more than 8 million people, found that both mRNA and non-mRNA vaccines were associated with higher rates of six major cancers — and a 27% increase in cancer risk overall.



Click HERE to Get up to $10k in FREE Silver

The paper, published in Biomarker Research, a journal from Springer Nature, analyzed national health data from 2021 to 2023. Researchers found consistent links between vaccination and increased incidence of breast, colorectal, gastric, lung, prostate, and thyroid cancers, regardless of vaccine type or age group.

Mainstream medical outlets were quick to push back — MedPage Today called the study “flawed.” But others in the medical and scientific community say the findings deserve serious attention. “In plain terms: both major COVID-19 vaccine platforms appear to be carcinogenic,” wrote epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher.

Dr. Angus Dalgleish, an oncologist, said the results align with other recent findings, calling it “the first study to show that both mRNA and cDNA (non-mRNA) vaccines are associated with cancer risk, suggesting the spike protein may be directly carcinogenic.” Medical commentator John Campbell, Ph.D., noted on his YouTube channel that it represents “the largest-scale study so far examining this association.”

The researchers divided 8.4 million South Koreans into vaccinated and unvaccinated groups, then followed them for one year.

Compared to the unvaccinated, vaccinated individuals had a:

27% higher overall cancer risk





20% higher risk of breast cancer





28% higher risk of colorectal cancer





34% higher risk of gastric cancer





53% higher risk of lung cancer





69% higher risk of prostate cancer





35% higher risk of thyroid cancer

According to Campbell, the odds of these results being random were “1 in 1,000.”

mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna were associated with a 20% higher overall cancer risk, while non-mRNA vaccines — such as AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson — showed a 47% increase. Those who received a mix of vaccine types saw a 34% higher overall risk.

“The elevated cancer risks were not confined to one vaccine platform,” Hulscher said. “No vaccine technology was free of cancer risk in this dataset.”

The study also found that booster doses amplified the effect — with pancreatic cancer risk increasing by 125% and gastric cancer by 23%. Dalgleish called the numbers “striking,” adding that similar patterns are being observed in the U.K.

Internal medicine specialist Dr. Clayton J. Baker said the data showed the cancer risk rising steadily over time. “It could go on for decades,” he said. “It’s truly alarming.”

Every demographic studied showed some elevation in cancer risk. Younger vaccinated people were more likely to develop thyroid and breast cancers, while older adults — especially those over 75 — had higher prostate cancer rates. Women overall showed a greater rise in colorectal and thyroid cancers, while men were more prone to gastric and lung cancers.

Other recent studies have echoed these concerns.

A Japanese analysis of 18 million people found higher mortality within a year of vaccination.





Research from the Czech Republic linked vaccination to lower conception rates among women.





An Italian study of nearly 300,000 people showed a 23% higher cancer risk after one or two doses, and a further 9% increase after three or more doses.

“The corroboration of evidence cannot be ignored,” Jablonowski said, noting that the Korean and Italian findings largely align.

The South Korean researchers called for more investigation into how the vaccines might trigger hyperinflammation or immune suppression that could raise cancer risk. They also urged clinicians to monitor gastric cancer risk following boosters.

Hulscher went further: “Governments, regulators, clinicians, and researchers must confront a sobering reality — nearly 70% of the global population has been injected with a carcinogenic product. The evidence demands immediate market withdrawal of these products.”

Dalgleish agreed: “It’s now completely indefensible to continue any booster or variant vaccine program.”

Fenbendazole, Now Available at All Family Pharmacy. Visit Https://AllFamilyPharmacy.com/DS and use code DS10 for an additional 10% OFF your entire order.





