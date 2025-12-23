Died Suddenly's Substack

Died Suddenly's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sabrina LaBow's avatar
Sabrina LaBow
1d

He always seems to get away with everything. How did a guy who put a computer in everyone's home, become a health advisor and the largest owner of farmland in the US? 💵💵💵

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Clive Bragdon's avatar
Clive Bragdon
1d

There's no punishment too extreme for what these people have done! I will pray for justice to be done and give whatever I can to help the cause.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
43 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Died Suddenly News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture