A sweeping civil lawsuit naming Bill Gates, the Dutch state, and several senior political figures took center stage this week as lawyer Peter Stassen and the Recht Oprecht Foundation addressed the press outside the Leeuwarden District Court.

The case, brought on behalf of seven claimants — one of whom has since died — targets the State of the Netherlands, Prime Minister Mark Rutte, former Health Minister Hugo de Jonge, former Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag and others, alongside Gates. Organizers describe the lawsuit as a challenge to pandemic-era decision-making and the policies surrounding Covid-19.

Opening the press conference, foundation representative Abe Dijkstra criticized the absence of mainstream media and praised independent journalists in attendance. He said the foundation organized the event to bring public attention to what he called a landmark legal effort and appealed for donations to ensure the case can continue.

“We can’t do this alone,” Dijkstra said, urging supporters to contribute financially and share coverage of the proceedings widely.

Stassen focused much of his remarks on recent procedural developments, particularly surrounding expert testimony. He explained that while courts declined requests to formally hear five experts during preliminary petition proceedings, the plaintiffs have still submitted expert evidence directly to the court through written reports and recorded video statements.

“This does not affect the right of a party to present expert evidence,” Stassen said. “We have exercised that right.”

During a question-and-answer session, journalist Ido Dijkstra of De Andere Krant asked about Stassen’s earlier remark that Bill Gates was the only defendant who did not oppose hearing expert testimony. Stassen clarified that Gates’ legal counsel chose to defer to the court’s judgment rather than explicitly contest the request.

“In plain language,” Stassen said, “his lawyer said he would await the judge’s verdict.”

Questions also turned to the scope and timeline of the case. Stassen said the main proceedings on the merits are scheduled to be brought before the Leeuwarden court, with potential hearing dates ranging between March and October of next year. He noted that the court had initially signaled a limited hearing but said newly submitted evidence may require a broader legal debate.

“This evidence is serious,” Stassen said. “A legal process exists to conduct that debate.”

Asked whether the case could influence future public-health responses, Stassen said the lawsuit seeks justice not only for his clients but also broader accountability. He described the case as both a legal process and a wider struggle over truth and transparency.

The press conference also addressed concerns about the length of the proceedings. Stassen acknowledged the process could take considerable time but said the case would continue regardless.

“It has started, and it will not go away,” he said.

Additional attention to the lawsuit has emerged internationally through alternative media coverage, including recent reporting highlighting the scope of the claims and the involvement of high-profile defendants. Organizers said they have received interest from journalists and observers outside the Netherlands, even as domestic mainstream outlets have remained largely absent.

The event concluded with renewed calls for public engagement, donations, and the sharing of recorded footage from the press conference.

“We don’t give up,” Dijkstra said in closing. “Once we’re moving, we keep going.”