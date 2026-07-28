Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $5.5 billion to resolve tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging that its talc-based baby powder and other talc products caused ovarian cancer, marking one of the largest mass-tort settlements in U.S. history.

The agreement covers approximately 69,000 lawsuits that were consolidated in federal court in New Jersey, along with related state court cases. According to the company, the settlement resolves 99.75% of the remaining ovarian cancer claims involving its talc products.

If approved by the court and accepted by the required number of claimants, the settlement is expected to bring an end to one of the largest remaining groups of talc-related lawsuits against the healthcare company. Reuters reported that participation from at least 95% of eligible claimants is required for the settlement to take effect.

The lawsuits alleged that long-term use of Johnson & Johnson’s talc-based products, including its iconic baby powder, caused ovarian cancer. The litigation has generated tens of thousands of claims over the past decade and resulted in numerous jury trials across the United States, with several verdicts awarding plaintiffs millions—and in some cases billions—of dollars in damages.

Johnson & Johnson discontinued sales of its talc-based baby powder in the United States and Canada in 2020 as demand declined amid mounting litigation. In 2023, the company completed a worldwide transition to a cornstarch-based version of the product, ending more than a century of selling its original talc formula.

The newly announced settlement follows several unsuccessful attempts by Johnson & Johnson to resolve the lawsuits through bankruptcy proceedings involving a subsidiary created to absorb the talc liabilities.

Those efforts, commonly referred to as the “Texas two-step,” were rejected by multiple courts, forcing the litigation to continue through the traditional legal system. The company had previously proposed settlements worth as much as $8.9 billion and later $10 billion through bankruptcy proceedings, but those plans were ultimately denied.

Reuters also reported that the company recently secured several favorable legal developments before announcing the settlement. A federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation questioned whether expert testimony presented by plaintiffs was sufficient to establish that talc caused ovarian cancer in the pending cases, potentially strengthening Johnson & Johnson’s position as settlement negotiations continued.

Under the agreement, payments are expected to begin in 2027, with additional payments continuing into 2028. Reuters reported that while the announced value of the settlement is $5.5 billion, the total amount could exceed $7 billion depending on participation rates and other terms of the agreement. The settlement applies only to existing ovarian cancer claims and does not resolve potential future lawsuits.

Scientists have been studying the possible link between talcum powder and ovarian cancer for decades. Many studies have found that women who regularly used talcum powder in the genital area were more likely to develop ovarian cancer than women who did not. In 2026, researchers reviewed 37 different studies and found that women who used talcum powder had about a 32% higher risk of developing ovarian cancer compared to non-users.

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