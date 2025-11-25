Click HERE to Request your FREE Gold and Silver Catalogue

A video clip posted on social media in recent days has drawn widespread attention, showing Jenny McCarthy recounting what she described as traumatic experiences following her son’s vaccinations. In the video, McCarthy claims that her son developed autism after being vaccinated, endured multiple seizures, and ultimately died in front of her during a cardiac arrest episode.

McCarthy—a public figure and longtime autism advocate—addressed what she says was intense emotional pressure. “You feel shame, immediate shame,” she says. She describes an exchange with her then-husband, who she says suggested she step out of the room to let paramedics take over, but she refused, “because he agreed to it.” She later says her ex-husband apologized, acknowledging he had been influenced by medical professionals who, in her telling, “were shaming us.”

McCarthy goes on to describe a sequence of medical events. She states that her son began having seizures, which escalated into cardiac arrest incidents. “He died in front of me once. Yeah, he is gone,” she says, recounting watching him turn blue and her efforts to bring him back to life. The clip continues with McCarthy describing heightened anxiety and post-traumatic stress over two decades, including extreme concern over seemingly minor health incidents involving her daughter and heightened vigilance around her son’s breathing, sneezing, or coughing.

She says the first diagnosis was epilepsy, and that only later was her son diagnosed as autistic. She adds that upon learning of his autism diagnosis, she began to intensively research what she calls “how to fix them.” McCarthy describes feeling a mix of heartbreak and determination, recalling pleas to God to bring her boy back and pledges to teach the world what she believed was wrong.

The video has been shared widely under headlines positioning it as evidence linking vaccines to autism and death. Several viewers and activists have reposted the clip, prompting debate over its claims and potential impact on public perception.

Jenny McCarthy has publicly discussed her son Evan’s health in the past. According to a 2025 interview with People, McCarthy relayed a harrowing memory of Evan entering cardiac arrest during seizures before his autism diagnosis, describing feelings of helplessness as she awaited paramedics. In that account, she said paramedics had to revive Evan twice, though he survived. McCarthy also noted that the autism diagnosis arrived later, adding emotional strain to her already fragile state.

McCarthy has been a vocal figure in the public debate over autism and vaccines. She has previously promoted theories linking vaccination to autism and alternative therapies, positions that have been critically reviewed by scientists and public health experts. Her activism has drawn both support and sharp criticism over the years.

Several studies and reports cited by vaccine critics appear to align with what McCathy is saying. A 2017 paper in the Journal of Translational Science examined survey data of homeschool families, many of whom delayed or declined vaccines, and reported lower incidences of chronic illnesses, including autism spectrum disorder, among unvaccinated children.

Similarly, journalist Dan Olmsted’s work, including his book The Age of Autism, detailed investigations into the Amish community and reported an unusually low prevalence of autism compared to national averages.

Research published in Medical Veritas has also highlighted differences in health outcomes between vaccinated and unvaccinated populations, noting reduced cases of neurodevelopmental disorders in the latter group.

A resurfaced video of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. saying that the CDC found that a vaccine’s autism risk was HIGHER than smoking is for lung cancer has been also drawing attention again on social media.

His claims are based on a 1999 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study that examined possible links between vaccines containing mercury and autism.

According to Kennedy, researchers compared children who received a mercury-containing vaccine within their first 30 days of life to those who received it later or not at all. He stated the study showed a relative risk of 11.35 for autism in the early-vaccinated group, which he compared to the well-established tenfold risk of lung cancer from smoking a pack of cigarettes daily for two decades.

Kennedy said the findings triggered alarm at the agency and led to a closed-door meeting at Simpsonwood, a Methodist retreat center outside Atlanta, attended by representatives from the CDC, FDA, NIH, WHO, and leading vaccine researchers.