As parents, every day feels like walking a tightrope between joy and quiet terror. You watch your children explore the world—laughing, running, discovering—with a love so fierce it physically aches your heart.

But beneath that love lurks an undercurrent of fear: the fear that one ordinary, or even joyful moment, could turn catastrophic. A piece of food, a small toy, a grape sliced slightly too big or too small—anything, it seems, could be a hazard for our worst nightmare: choking.

Harrison Smith, host of “The War Room” on Infowars, recently documented on X what it’s like to live through such a harrowing moment, recounting his quick reaction, and what exactly he used to save his own daughter’s life when the Heimlich maneuver failed.

He posted a photo of a simple medical device: a compact, handheld suction tool branded ArixMed, with a plunger-style handle, writing:

“PSA: Pretty sure this device just saved my daughter’s life. She was choking on a piece of food, turning purple, and the Heimlich Maneuver wasn’t working. This thing worked perfectly, first try. I’m NOT sponsored by them, but I seriously encourage everyone with kids to get one.”

No sales pitch. No affiliate link. Just a father, shaken but grateful, sounding the alarm.

In the replies, parents poured out their own stories, some echoing his fright, others sharing how they already keep these devices in their kitchens, cars, and diaper bags. One mom mentioned having them for years.

Another parent recalled a restaurant incident where a stranger ran to his truck for the exact same tool and saved a baby turning blue from a stuck pancake. The engagement exploded, and for good reason. ArixMed’s device is saving children from one of the leading causes of childhood death. As Neighbor’s Emergency Center reports:

“Choking is the fourth leading cause of unintentional death in children under the age of 5. Every five days one child in the United States chokes to death, and 75% of those deaths happen in children under the age of 3. While the gag reflex can protect children from choking, the narrowness of their windpipes – compared to adults – makes choking a serious hazard.”

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The statistics are sobering, but serve as a reminder to always be prepared. I have a toddler myself—and the moment I read Smith’s words, I was transported back to a rainy afternoon last summer. My son was eating apple slices at the kitchen table when he suddenly went silent.

Anyone who has had the misfortune of experiencing a child choking will tell you it’s the deafening silence that hits you first. It wasn’t a cough, or a cry, just wide eyes and frantic little hands clutching his throat. I immediately performed the Heimlich as best as I could—back blows, abdominal thrusts—but he was so small, and at first nothing dislodged the chunk.

For thirty agonizing seconds, his face flushed and paled, with his lips turning purple. I felt the world narrow to a tunnel of pure adrenaline and dread. Thankfully, he finally coughed it up on his own. Yet, I still wake up some nights replaying that moment, wondering what if. That “what if” is why Smith’s tweet resonated so deeply.

Traditional first-aid training—the Heimlich maneuver taught in every CPR class—works for many adults and older kids, but it fails more often than we’re told with toddlers. Their bodies are tiny, their airways are delicate, and panic makes precision impossible for normal people.

Parents aren’t medical professionals; we’re exhausted, multitasking humans trying to keep small humans alive while juggling work, laundry, and life. When your child is turning purple in your arms, muscle memory evaporates. You need something foolproof, something that requires no advanced skill, just a firm seal and a pull. This device is not just a game changer, but a life saver.

The emotional weight of this topic cannot be overstated. When your child chokes, seconds feel like hours. Your mind races through every regret: Did I cut that food small enough? Should I have supervised more closely? The guilt compounds the fear. But having the right tool shifts the narrative from helplessness to empowerment.

If you want the same peace of mind that I now have thanks to owning an ArixMed device, click here to order one for yourself. It’s not complicated to use, and you do not need medical training. It’s a simple, suction-based device designed to help clear a blocked airway when first aid fails.

Choking emergencies happen fast. And when they do happen, you don’t get much time to think. So, mom to mom (or dad): be prepared. Protect your family from the worst case scenario.

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